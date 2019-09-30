Duterte flies to Moscow on chartered flight

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte is taking a chartered flight to Moscow tomorrow to meet his “favorite hero” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This marks the first chartered flight Duterte will be taking since he started flying on private jets in April last year for short-haul flights for his foreign trips in Southeast Asia with separate trips to Beijing, China in April and August this year.

The President has previously pointed out that it is much cheaper if he uses a private jet than charter a bigger aircraft for his foreign travels.

Duterte will leave Manila tomorrow and is expected to return to the country on Oct. 5.

Among those accompanying the President to Russia are Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Meanwhile, the Philippines and Russia are expected to seal several bilateral agreements that cover cooperation on culture, health, and basic research.

The state leaders will also discuss the state of the countries’ bilateral relations and how both sides can further enhance and expand cooperation in various areas.

Duterte and Putin will also exchange views on regional and global developments and other issues.

This trip to Russia is Duterte’s second in the country after his May 2017 trip, which was cut short by the conflict in Marawi City.