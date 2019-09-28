Contraceptive use low among sexually active Pinoys — poll

MANILA, Philippines — As the world faces overpopulation, the Philippines has registered low contraceptive use with a measly number of sexually active Filipinos “unfailingly” using protection during intercourse, a health survey showed.

A survey released yesterday by health maintenance organization PhilCare showed that only one in 10 sexually active Filipinos uses contraceptives.

The PhilCare Wellness Index covered a total of 1,350 respondents nationwide. Of the number, 820 have indicated that they are active sexually.

However, only 13.23 percent of the 820 respondents admitted that they always used protection to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

On the other hand, total of 12.84 percent indicated that they used contraception without fail to prevent unplanned pregnancy.

According to lead researcher Fernando Paragas of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication, the PhilCare Wellness Index also involved a series of focus group discussions, where participants from different sectors delved on problems and solutions relevant to the goal of inclusive health care.

“Overall wellbeing also includes preventing the spread of diseases like STDs, so it’s important that we gather relevant information to find solutions to this problem afflicting a growing number of Filipinos,” Paragas noted.

The survey used a seven-point scale method wherein the respondents from key cities in the country were asked to give their choice among options such as “always, very frequently, occasionally, neither occasionally nor rarely, rarely, very rarely and never.”

The study, however, showed that the younger generation aged 18 to 30 years old gravitate toward using protection while having sex.

Some 17.56 of them were using contraceptives as protection against STDs, while 15.69 percent did so to prevent pregnancy.

As for those aged 31-40, 12.05 percent used protection against STDs, while 14.33 percent wanted to avoid pregnancy.

The study showed that at 48.75 percent, women have the tendency to use protection more regularly than men at 36.52 percent.

Percentage wise, more Mindanao respondents were found to be always using protection during sex compared to the national average.

Three of 10 or 26.84 of Mindanao residents who claimed to be sexually active said they used contraception to prevent pregnancy. This is more than twice the national average of 12.84 percent.