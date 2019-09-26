PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Uy's holding firm Udenna Corp. has a diverse range of companies under its control, including Phoenix Petroleum Holdings, Inc., Chelsea Logistics Holding Corp., Udenna Development Corp. (UDEVCO), and Udenna Management and Resources Corp.
File photo
Duterte donor Dennis Uy debuts on Forbes’ Philippines Richest List
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2019 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Davao-based tycoon Dennis Uy has entered Forbes magazine’s 2019 Philippines Rich List for the first time with his diversified business interests.

Uy — one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s top donors during the 2016 presidential campaign — ranked 22nd on the list of wealthiest Filipinos.

Based on Forbes’ compilation, Uy has a net worth of $660 million.

A known friend of Duterte, Uy has been aggressively expanding his business since the start of the president’s term in 2016.

His holding firm Udenna Corp. has a diverse range of companies under its control, including Phoenix Petroleum Holdings, Inc., Chelsea Logistics Holding Corp., Udenna Development Corp. (UDEVCO), and Udenna Management and Resources Corp.

RELATED: The golden age of Dennis Uy

In 2017, Uy added an education segment to his business through the acquisition of Enderun Colleges located in Taguig.

He also purchased the local operator of Family Mart convenience stores last October through Phoenix Petroleum.

Last year, Uy marked his entry into the telecommunications space after a Udenna-led consortium was declared as the third major service provider that will challenge incumbents Globe and PLDT.

According to Forbes, the net assets of Udenna group rose 28% in 2018. — with reports from BusinessWorld

DENNIS UY FORBES MAGAZINE UDENNA CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teddy Locsin: Chinese commitments to Philippines hardly materialized
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Many of the commitments made by the Chinese government to the Philippines have yet to materialize, according to Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
7 Boracay dragon boat team members die as boat capsizes — PCG
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday said at least seven members of the Boracay Dragon Boat team died after its boat...
Headlines
New AFP chief wants change in PMA mindset
By Jaime Laude | 14 hours ago
Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Noel Clement yesterday ordered a parallel investigation into the fatal...
Headlines
DOTr drops bid for traffic emergency powers
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is no longer pursuing its bid for emergency powers from Congress to address the worsening...
Headlines
Locsin likens South China Sea code to 'feeding a dragon in your living room'
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 21 hours ago
The Philippines' top diplomat said that a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea would implicitly recognize Beijing's dominance...
Headlines
Latest
31 minutes ago
DOH: Manila student died of diphtheria
31 minutes ago
Diphtheria—a vaccine preventable infectious disease—caused the death of an elementary student in Manila last...
Headlines
2 hours ago
UN agencies seek citizen benefits for Zamboanga's stateless Sama Bajau
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Members of an indigenous group in Zamboanga—who are considered stateless—may soon get citizen benefits as United...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Fact check: Sergio Osmeña was actually the first Chinese Filipino senator
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Former President Sergio Osmeña is actually the country's first senator of Chinese descent, despite what others cl...
Headlines
14 hours ago
‘Drug queen’ named, but out of the Philippines
By Non Alquitran | 14 hours ago
Police are building a case against a former barangay captain accused of reselling or recycling illegal drugs seized in law...
Headlines
14 hours ago
House gives DOH P250 million vs polio
By Jess Diaz | 14 hours ago
The House of Representatives is giving the Department of Health (DOH) additional funds to combat the polio virus, which has...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with