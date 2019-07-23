NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Philippines has been repairing a dilapidated runway on Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea since last year.
Google Maps
Philippines eyes opening Pag-asa Island to tourists
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from rehabilitating its dilapidated runway on Pag-asa or Thitu Island in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine government might also open the island to tourists.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the government is on track in rebuilding the runway Pag-asa Island, one of the largest features in the Spratly Islands.

"Plus in the future we'll be building structures for our troops there and maybe some hotels for Filipinos who would like to go there as tourists," Lorenzana said in a press conference Tuesday.

According to Lorenzana, the completion of the beaching ramp on the island is at 70% this month and is expected to be finished within the year.

The government is building a beaching ramp first to bring in materials needed to repair the runway.

Lorenzana admitted that there have been problems in the government's efforts to rehabilitate its facilities on the island.

"The problem with constructing or building something on Pag-asa (Island) is it has no materials so we will bring them from Puerto Princesa and it depends also on the weather. If the waves are high then they will stop transporting these materials. They will wait for calmer weather before we can go there," Lorenzana said.

The Philippine government will also be constructing facilities for troops on the islands after the completion of the runway repairs.

In response to Manila's repairs on Pag-asa Island, China deployed ships believed to be part of its maritime militia in the West Philippine Sea.

A report from think tank Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative found that the Chinese navy, coast guard and fishing vessels have been operating near Subi Reef as early as July 2018, around the same time Pag-asa Island repairs started.

Subi Reef, one of Beijing's military outposts, is 12 nautical miles from Pag-asa Island.

The military earlier confirmed that Chinese ships loitering near Pag-asa Island could be monitoring the country's activities on the island.

"We have an ongoing project at Pag-asa Island — and this has been repeatedly observed — we think it's part of their surveillance," Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a radio interview in April.

DELFIN LORENZANA PAG-ASA ISLAND SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As it happened: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, July 22.
Headlines
32 things Duterte said in his 4th SONA
Here are the issues tackled and promises made by President Duterte in his fourth SONA.
16 hours ago
Headlines
FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2019 SONA speech
23 hours ago
Read the full text of President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th SONA speech here.
Headlines
WATCH: Customs crushes smuggled sports car
6 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs on Tuesday destroyed a second-hand sports car that had been misdeclared as auto parts.
Headlines
Bills that Duterte asked Congress to pass in 4th SONA
By Jonathan de Santos | 7 hours ago
Unlike in previous SONAs, Duterte did not mention amending the 1987 Constitution for a shift to a federal form of government—a...
Headlines
Latest
49 minutes ago
Guevarra says death penalty may ‘somehow deter’ crimes
49 minutes ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said bringing back death penalty—a priority of President Duterte—could prevent...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Manila’s Benny Abante chosen as House minority leader
2 hours ago
Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr. is elected as the leader of the House of Representatives’ minority ...
Headlines
3 hours ago
SONA 2019: Thousands protest Duterte's 'surrender' of West Philippine Sea to China
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 3 hours ago
"Atin ang Pinas, China layas," thousands of protesters chanted as President Duterte readied to lecture the public on the West...
Headlines
7 hours ago
Trial to open for journalist critical of Duterte
7 hours ago
High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa's libel trial opens Tuesday in a case that press freedom advocates see as government...
Headlines
7 hours ago
Senate must act on 'verbal' fishing deal with China — Carpio
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The Senate must immediately act on the Philippines' fishing deal with China, which President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed in...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with