NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Ronald Gian Carlo Cardema, a vocal critic of communist rebels and progressive groups, was appointed NYC chairman on August 23, 2018.
Facebook photo
Cardema attends House session amid unresolved substitution plea, gag order
(Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former National Youth Commission chair Ronald Gian Carlo Cardema, who is vying to become the Duterte Youth Party-list representative went to the House of Representatives on Monday morning hours before the opening of the 18th Congress and the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

This was despite the gag order issued upon him by the Commission on Elections.

Cardema, also Duterte Youth party-list chair, in a report said he was invited by his former bosses.

He said he worked at the House of Representatives for seven years.

Last June 11, the poll body issued a gag order against Cardema and ordered him to refrain from speaking about the disqualification cases against him in public.

The Comelec is still resolving the petitions against his substitution for nomination.

Cardema pushed for his substitution as the first nominee for Duterte Youth party-list last May.

Questions on Cardema and his age were raised since Section 9 of the Party-list System Act states that a nominee of the youth sector must not be more than 30 years old.

Cardema’s Facebook page indicated that he was born on April 13, 1986, making him 33 years old.

Petitioners also questioned the timeliness of Cardema’s  petition.

Under Section 18 of Comelec Resolution No. 3307-A, it states that "a party-list nominee may be substituted only when he dies, or his nomination is withdrawn by the party, or he becomes incapacitated to continue as such, or he withdraws his acceptance to the nomination."

"No substitution shall be allowed by reason of withdrawal after the close of polls," it adds. 

Some also question his misrepresentation of the youth party-list. However, Cardema asserted that the Duterte Youth does not actually represent the youth sector and is a party-list for "Youth and Professionals."

Last June 4, the Comelec en banc gave due course to Cardema's application for substitution.

"Given due course" means a petition has moved forward but does not necessarily mean it has been approved or disapproved.

The Comelec said the substitution has not yet been granted.

No Certificates of Proclamation yet

According to the June 22 data from the poll body, only 57 of the 61 party-list representatives secured their Certificates of Proclamation.

Duterte Youth has yet to claim its certificate before the Comelec.

The COP will allow nominees to assume their posts at the House of Representatives.

The nominees are expected to assume their posts on Monday during the opening of the 18th Congress. — Rosette Adel

DUTERTE YOUTH PARTY-LIST HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES RONALD CARDEMA SONA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A force at 40: Vintage Pacman downs Thurman
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao continued to write history by scoring a narrow yet thrilling decision over previously unbeaten Keith Thurman...
Headlines
Calm before the storm?
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
On the eve of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), several congressmen revealed the fight for the leadership in the House...
Headlines
Duterte to deliver legacy SONA
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to be both on legacy and lecture mode as he delivers today his fourth State of the Nation Address...
Headlines
Negros cops tortured before execution — probers
By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
They were tortured and summarily executed.
Headlines
Early retirement seen to curb bloated bureaucracy
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Offering early retirement to qualified government employees could save the country’s coffers at least P1 trillion and...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Senate begins sessions for 18th Congress
3 hours ago
Senate President Tito Sotto has banged the gavel Monday morning to officially start the first regular session of the Sen...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Lawmakers file new versions of TRABAHO bill
By Mary Grace Padin | 13 hours ago
Several lawmakers have filed bills seeking to lower corporate income tax rates and rationalize fiscal incentives in the country,...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Dengue cases up in Calabarzon: 50 deaths reported
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday that 50 people have died due to dengue while over 13,000 others were afflicted...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo unfazed by charges
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo remains unperturbed by the filing of charges against her and other members of the opposition as...
Headlines
13 hours ago
‘P6-billion budget for SEA Games complied with DBM requirements’
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The total P6-billion budget for the Philippines’ holding of the Southeast Asian Games this year has complied with all...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with