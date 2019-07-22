Cardema attends House session amid unresolved substitution plea, gag order

MANILA, Philippines — Former National Youth Commission chair Ronald Gian Carlo Cardema, who is vying to become the Duterte Youth Party-list representative went to the House of Representatives on Monday morning hours before the opening of the 18th Congress and the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

This was despite the gag order issued upon him by the Commission on Elections.

Cardema, also Duterte Youth party-list chair, in a report said he was invited by his former bosses.

He said he worked at the House of Representatives for seven years.

Last June 11, the poll body issued a gag order against Cardema and ordered him to refrain from speaking about the disqualification cases against him in public.

The Comelec is still resolving the petitions against his substitution for nomination.

Cardema pushed for his substitution as the first nominee for Duterte Youth party-list last May.

Questions on Cardema and his age were raised since Section 9 of the Party-list System Act states that a nominee of the youth sector must not be more than 30 years old.

Cardema’s Facebook page indicated that he was born on April 13, 1986, making him 33 years old.

Petitioners also questioned the timeliness of Cardema’s petition.

Under Section 18 of Comelec Resolution No. 3307-A, it states that "a party-list nominee may be substituted only when he dies, or his nomination is withdrawn by the party, or he becomes incapacitated to continue as such, or he withdraws his acceptance to the nomination."

"No substitution shall be allowed by reason of withdrawal after the close of polls," it adds.

Some also question his misrepresentation of the youth party-list. However, Cardema asserted that the Duterte Youth does not actually represent the youth sector and is a party-list for "Youth and Professionals."

Last June 4, the Comelec en banc gave due course to Cardema's application for substitution.

"Given due course" means a petition has moved forward but does not necessarily mean it has been approved or disapproved.

The Comelec said the substitution has not yet been granted.

No Certificates of Proclamation yet

According to the June 22 data from the poll body, only 57 of the 61 party-list representatives secured their Certificates of Proclamation.

Duterte Youth has yet to claim its certificate before the Comelec.

The COP will allow nominees to assume their posts at the House of Representatives.

The nominees are expected to assume their posts on Monday during the opening of the 18th Congress. — Rosette Adel