
'Falcon' exits PAR, new tropical depression brewing
(Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Danas) has left the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday afternoon.

The center of “Falcon” was last spotted 655 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes, state weather bureau PAGASA said in a 5 p.m. severe weather bulletin. It is heading north at 25 km per hour.

The tropical storms packs maximum sustained winds of 80 kph near the center and gusts of up to 100 kph.

Although already outside PAR, PAGASA said moderate to at times heavy rains are still expected over Ilocos region, Zambales and Bataan today. Meanwhile, residents of Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate rains.

Travel by sea is still dangerous over the seaboards of Luzon.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area outside PAR, which is expected to develop into a tropical depression within 36 hours. The weather disturbance was last seen 310 km west-northwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur. —  Gaea Katreena Cabico

FALCONPH PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
