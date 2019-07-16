NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this June 27, 2019 photo, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. congratulates the newly-commissioned foreign service officers. The DFA chief said the Philippines will not withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council nor sever diplomatic ties with Iceland.
DFA/Released
DFA chief Locsin 'never considered' cutting ties with Iceland
Patricia Lourdes Viray (The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2019 - 5:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Contradicting Malacañang's previous pronouncements, the Philippines' top diplomat said the country will not sever diplomatic ties with any state.

Presidential spokesperson Salavador Panelo earlier said President Rodrigo Duterte was "seriously considering" cutting ties with Iceland, which filed a resolution before the United Nations Human Rights Council to review the human rights situation in the Philippines.

Panelo, however, said this decision would be up to Duterte and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

"I never considered for a second cutting any ties over this small matter," Locsin said on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Locsin also said the Philippines will stay in the UNHRC "as a pedagogical duty to teach Europeans moral manners."

"We're NOT severing diplomatic relations with any country. If we did, where's the conversation? How do you insult those who insulted us if you cut them off?" he said.

Locsin earlier hinted at the possibility of the Philippines leaving the council, saying the country should follow the United States, which withdrew from the rights body last year.

The DFA chief later on clarified that despite the "temptation" to quit the UN rights body, the Philippines will stay to "remain true to the cause of human rights."

According to Locsin, he also urged the country's top defense and security officials to continue sales talks with countries that voted in favor of the Iceland resolution.

"As I said, we need to buy their weapons as they need to sell them to us because we must defend our national territory," Locsin said.

Out of the 47 members of the UNHRC, 18 countries voted in favor of the Iceland-led resolution, 14 voted against it, while 15 abstained.

Aside from Iceland, the countries that voted for the investigation into the Philippines' drug war are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Slovakia, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

ICELAND TEODORO LOCSIN JR. UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More than 'ice': A look at Iceland's feats in world rankings and role at UN rights council
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
President Duterte said Iceland is mainly "just ice." But it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his misconceptions...
Headlines
Will the Philippines quit UN rights body?
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Following the adoption of a resolution for a review of the Philippine government's drug war, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro...
Headlines
Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas as 'Falcon' moves west
10 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.1 has been raised over Northern Isabela, Cagayan and Batanes, where winds of 30-60 kph...
Headlines
Philippines pullout from UNHRC is Duterte’s call – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
It would be up to President Duterte to decide whether the Philippines should withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights...
Headlines
Philippines, US in talks to 'strengthen' Mutual Defense Treaty
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States are in talks to strengthen the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
CBCP calls on Catholics to help curb climate crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines called on the faithful to help address environmental problems in the face...
Headlines
3 hours ago
US envoy Kim still focused on Philippines amid next mission to Indonesia
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
US Ambassador Sung Kim said he remains focused on the relationship between Washington and Manila at the moment.
Headlines
4 hours ago
SC issues gag order vs SolGen, IBP in Kalikasan writ plea
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The STAR reported that the high court, in an en banc session, issued a gag order for the two parties in the case.
Headlines
6 hours ago
Lumad schools suspended over 'recycled lies, unverified reports,' Karapatan says
6 hours ago
Human rights group Karapatan on Tuesday blamed National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. for the suspension order against...
Headlines
6 hours ago
‘Falcon’ seen to exit PAR on Friday
6 hours ago
Tropical Depression Falcon will dampen parts of the Philippines for the next three days before it leaves the Philippine area...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with