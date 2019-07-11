NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows contenders for House speakership race—Reps. Lord Allan Velasco, Alan Peter Cayetano and Martin Romualdez—with President Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Bong Go.
Bong Go
Palace leaves it to lawmakers to pick speaker amid reports of House 'coup'
(Philstar.com) - July 11, 2019 - 2:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — It is up to the members of the House of Representatives to elect its own leaders, Malacañang said in response to reports that there might be a move to reject President Rodrigo Duterte’s choice for House speakers.

According to media reports, Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City) hinted that the power struggle at the lower house is not yet over as one of the contenders for speaker is planning to reject the chief executive’s endorsement of Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros), the president's 2016 running mate and recently his Foreign Affairs secretary.

“May balita balita, may isa sa tatlo na balak mag-coup d’ etat on that day. Mukhang hindi pa tapos ang laban para sa kanilang tatlo at sa mga backers nila,” the younger Duterte was quoted in reports as saying.

(There are rumors that one of the three candidates is planning to stage coup d’ etat on the day. It appears the battle among the three and their backers is far from over.)

The lower house will elect its speaker when the 18th Congress convenes on July 22.

Palace: President's pick just a 'wise suggestion'

In a press briefing Thursday, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said it is the members of the House who will decide on their next speaker.

“In the ultimate analysis, the vote on the speaker would lie on members of Congress. The only reason why the president gave the suggestion is those vying for it went to him and sought his wise suggestion to settle the row between and among them,” Panelo said.

He added: “Di naman siya nagkukumpas, siya ang nilapitan. Kayo ang lumapit sa akin, eh di pinagbigyan ko kayo. Nasa kanila na ‘yun.”

(He’s not interfering. They approached him so they granted their request. It’s up to them.)

Panelo added that if the proposed term-sharing does not happen, it would reflect the choice of House members and would not have anything to do with President Duterte's clout with Congress.

The president on Monday announced his endorsement of a term-sharing agreement between Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco as House speakers. Under the agreement, Cayetano will be the speaker for the first 15th months, then Velasco will lead the chamber for the next 21 months.

Duterte also endorsed Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) for the position of majority leader.

The chief executive said he had to step in to end the squabbling among his allies. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

ALAN PETER CAYETANO LORD ALLAN VELASCO MARTIN ROMUALDEZ PAOLO DUTERTE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beyond street clearing, Isko Moreno needs development plan for vendors
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
"Street vendors work in plain sight, yet they are statistically invisible and are ‘off the map,’" Dr. Redento...
Headlines
Recto: Isko’s efforts to fix Manila show charter change not sole solution
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
“A change of plans, visions and management style will do wonders and spark change immediately, rather than the untested...
Headlines
Sara still opposed to speaker term-sharing
By Jess Diaz | 15 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and her Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) remain opposed to the scheme of splitting the House...
Headlines
US Embassy denies appointment of Mina Chang as next envoy to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 hours ago
The United States Embassy in Manila denied reports that a new ambassador will be appointed to the Philippines.
Headlines
Sung Kim to become US envoy to Indonesia
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim has been nominated to serve as Washington's top diplomat to another Southeast...
Headlines
Latest
16 minutes ago
MMDA sets Metro Manila Shake drill at 4 a.m. on July 27
16 minutes ago
Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia on Thursday announced that the annual earthquake drill in Metro...
Headlines
31 minutes ago
Amid poll on China-held islands, Palace admits 'problem' in West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 31 minutes ago
Malacañang is resigned to the fact that Beijing has control over islands that Manila also claims in the West Philippine...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Bank robbed in Binondo; Isko Moreno offers P1-M reward for information
3 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has offered P1 million for information that could lead to the capture of the men who robbed a bank...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Angat water level dips to critical anew
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The water elevation at Angat Dam has breached the 160-meter critical level Thursday—the second time since the start...
Headlines
5 hours ago
9 in 10 Pinoys say regaining China-held islands in West Philippine Sea important
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
A significant majority of adult Filipinos believe that it is important for the country to take back control of islands occupied...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with