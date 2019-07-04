FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows Karapatan protesting the killings of two of its members: Ryan Hubilla and Nelly Bagasala and peasant leader Nonoy Palma.
Karapatan, Release
Karapatan: Perjury rap vs activist groups an attempt to silence critics
(Philstar.com) - July 4, 2019 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — A perjury complaint against organizations tagged by state agencies as fronts of communist rebels shows that the government is determined to suppress its critics, a rights group also accused of being a rebel front, said.

Karapatan stressed this point after National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon sued its representatives as well as of Rural Missionaries of the Philippines and Gabriela for perjury at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday.

Esperon accused the RMP, a religious group that works with marginalized sectors, of falsely claiming it is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. RMP’s certificate of registration was supposedly revoked on August 20, 2003.

The former military chief also alleged the three groups are diverting the funding they receive from foreign organizations to the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, and the National Democratic Front.

“For so long a time, many of these so-called cause-oriented organizations have deceived the public into believing that their actions, especially those that are directed against the government, had been legitimate,” Esperon said.

Karapatan: Gov’t hell-bent on silencing us

Karapatan insisted their attestations were “made in good faith and borne out of diligence that they are true and correct based on our personal knowledge and/or based on authentic records.”

“The cynical claim of perjury by a national security adviser deflects on the more fundamental matters and transcendental issues in our petition,” it said.

The rights group also stressed that the filing of the perjury complaint is part and parcel of the attacks aimed at discrediting their advocacy.

“National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr’s actions show that this government is indeed hell-bent on silencing its critics using the entire extent of its resources and through deliberately magnifying technicalities to veer the conversation away from the core issue of state-sponsored attacks by the Duterte government,” Karapatan said.

The filing came days after the Court of Appeals dismissed their petitions for writ of amparo and habeas data after the court ruled there was lack of substantial evidence to establish the petitioners’ allegations of state-sponsored harassment.

The writ of amparo pertains to court protection extended to petitioners where threats to their life, liberty and security emanate from the military, police and other state security forces.  

Meanwhile, the writ of habeas data requires the respondent state authorities to disclose to the petitioners all of the dossiers the former hold against them and, as warranted, to destroy those files. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

GABRIELA HERMOGENES ESPERON KARAPATAN RURAL MISSIONARIES OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara’s Hugpong backs compromise candidate
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday offered a compromise candidate for speaker of the...
Headlines
DND to probe missile test by China in disputed sea
By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The Department of National Defense (DND) will investigate the alleged test-firing by the Chinese of ballistic missiles from...
Headlines
Justices ask: Should Aquino admin be sued for 'neglect' of West Philippine Sea?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Supreme Court justices pointed out that the incidents cited in the complaint happened in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Headlines
Philippines slips in 'most powerful passports' list
18 hours ago
The Philippines ranked at the 80th spot, down from 70th-72nd in a 2018 Henley release, with visa-free access to 64 destinations...
Headlines
Friends of Filipino killed in Hawaii plane crash seek funding for funeral
21 hours ago
Friends and family of a Filipino killed in a plane crash have set up an online fund raising drive to fund his funeral and...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Karapatan: Perjury rap vs activist groups an attempt to silence critics
1 hour ago
A perjury complaint against organizations tagged by state agencies as fronts of communist rebels shows that the government...
Headlines
1 hour ago
NYC employees ask Palace to name new commissioners, chairperson
1 hour ago
"To complete the commission, the president has to appoint commissioners representing Luzon and Mindanao, and a chairperson,"...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Duterte-Xi verbal agreement not policy — Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
President Duterte’s verbal fishing agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping is “not a policy” and “cannot...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Higher prices for coffee, milk approved
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has approved price increases for coffee, milk and fish sauce (patis).
Headlines
16 hours ago
Back to school for DOH immunization program
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) declared yesterday that the so-called Dengvaxia scare is “over,” citing the renewed...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with