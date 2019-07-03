FACT CHECKS
Eight Philippine Red Cross ambulances responded to an alleged food poisoning in a private celebration at the Ynares Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon
Philippine Red Cross/File
WATCH: 'Food poisoning' downs dozens after attending 90th birthday of Imelda Marcos
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippine— At least 137 people reportedly suffered vomiting and dizziness due to alleged food poisoning after attending a private celebration of the 90th birthday of Imelda Marcos on Wednesday.

The celebration, attended by around 2,000, was held at the Ynares Sports Complex in Pasig City on Wednesday morning.

The Philippine Red Cross said eight ambulances responded to the “food poisoning” emergency.

As of posting, the PRC said the ambulances transported three patients to Rizal Medical Center while 25 others were having their blood pressure monitored.

In a recorded interview, one of the attendees said they were served chicken adobo rice with egg. The food may have been spoiled, leading to the food poisioning.

A radio report said Marcos is in good condition and was not affected by the food poisoning, according to her chief of staff, Bebot Diaz.

This is a developing story.

—Rosette Adel

