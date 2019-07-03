DOH prohibits e-cigarettes, vapes in public places

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has prohibited smoking of electronic cigarettes and vapes in public places.

Based on Administrative Order 2019-0007 signed by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on June 14, the public smoking ban now covers Electronic Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS).

“Use of vapes and e-cigarettes will be banned in places where smoking is prohibited,” Duque said.

DOH spokesman Eric Domingo said the AO would take effect after publication in two newspapers.

The ban on vapes and e-cigarettes will follow the same guidelines for designated smoking areas under Section 4 of Executive Order 26.

Signed by President Duterte in 2017, EO 26 prohibits smoking of cigarettes and other tobacco products in public areas including schools, workplaces, government facilities, churches, hospitals, transport terminals, markets, parks and resorts.

Smoking is allowed in designated areas and open spaces with proper ventilation.

Duque said the AO provides that establishments engaged in the manufacture, distribution, importation, exportation, sale including online and transfer of ENDS products must first secure a license to operate from the Food and Drug Administration.

Retail sales of nicotine shots and concentrates are also prohibited. Containers of these smoking devices must also have appropriate health warnings.