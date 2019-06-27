Leni on seeking 2022 presidency: Everything is possible

MANILA, Philippines — Addressing the country’s present problems is Vice President Leni Robredo’s top priority, not the 2022 presidential elections.

While she did not rule out the possibility of running for the country’s top post, Robredo maintained the presidency is a matter of destiny.

“Everything is possible. But it’s not something that is planned, I think it’s destiny,” Robredo said after she was asked on her possible 2022 presidential bid.

“The presidential election is still very far. In a year many things could happen, much more in three years,” she said.

Robredo mentioned her last-minute run for Congress and the vice presidency in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

“For me it’s not about preparations for 2022 but preparations for all the things that are coming to us now. How you face the issues today will shape the 2022 (landscape),” she said. “That’s why I think it’s useless to prepare for 2022 as many things could happen.”

Among the issues that public officials need to address is the dispute in the South China Sea, which Robredo said has been affecting the Filipino fishermen for a long time.

Robredo said if she could not “control” the government’s handling of issues, including the South China Sea dispute, she would rather work than resort to hurling insults.

“For me I will just do what I can do. I can’t control the actions of other people,” Robredo said.

Her statement came days after Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. called her “boba” (stupid woman) for criticizing the Department of Foreign Affairs’ order to cancel diplomatic passports of all former government officials and ambassadors.

However, Robredo said if the issues are really important she would not hesitate to state her dissent.

“If I am against certain policies, I’ll express my opposition. If I have comment, I’ll express it. But to criticize just for the sake of criticizing, that’s what I’m avoiding because it’s not beneficial to all of us,” she said.

Robredo was also asked whether Locsin has apologized to her personally.

“None. I don’t pay attention to that kind of discussion. I think it’s a waste of time,” she said.

Robredo said she wants to focus on her anti-poverty program Angat Buhay.

“What I need to think about now is how to help and improve (our anti-poverty program). If in three years the situation improves, why not?” she remarked.

Lacson too?

Another possibility is Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

He earlier dismissed accusations that he was posturing for a possible presidential or vice presidential run in 2022 following his recent successive criticism of President Duterte’s handling of the Recto Bank incident.

“To those accusing me of posturing for 2022, I am not. I am just myself – mostly serious, sometimes funny, naughty, controversial, dull, boring,” Lacson said in his Twitter account, where he usually states his opinions on national issues.

Lacson said he also “loves” the microblogging site, which “makes me think, fact-check, Google and learn.” – With Paolo Romero