Maynilad, Manila Water to implement longer service interruptions as Angat nears critical level

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila water concessionaires announced Friday they would implement more longer service interruptions as the National Water Resources Board is set to further slash the raw water allocation from Angat Dam.

NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. said in an interview on ABS CBN News Channel Friday that the agency would reduced the water allocation for Metro Manila water concessionaires to 36 cubic meters per second from the current 40 cms starting Saturday.

Related Stories Angat Dam seen to breach low-level mark this weekend

The water elevation at Angat Dam, the primary source of water supply for Metro Manila, dipped to 160.28 meters above sea level early Friday morning. The reservoir is expected to breach the 160-meter low-level mark this weekend.

The new cut in water allocation prompted Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water to implement new rotational water service interruptions in their concession areas to maximize the limited supply.

Maynilad and Manila Water posted their updated service interruption schedules on their social media accounts Friday.

The service interruptions affect parts of Metro Manila, Cavite and Rizal.

#TubigAdvisory NEW schedule of rotational service interruption effective tomorrow, June 22, 2019, for Rizal Province cities and municipalities, as NWRB further reduces Angat Dam supply allocation for MWSS concessionaires to 36 CMS from 40 CMS.https://t.co/g5wX2gQKDF — Manila Water (@ManilaWaterPH) June 21, 2019

Last week, state weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season. But NWRB noted that “insignificant” rainfall showered in the Angat watershed for the past weeks.

“We’re hoping those rains will come very soon so there will be some improvements in the level of the dam… to at least start improving the available water supply for our consumers in Metro Manila and as much as possible bring back its normal allocation,” David said.