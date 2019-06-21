ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
This file photo shows residents of Mandaluyong City lining up for water rations from firetrucks.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
Maynilad, Manila Water to implement longer service interruptions as Angat nears critical level
(Philstar.com) - June 21, 2019 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila water concessionaires announced Friday they would implement more longer service interruptions as the National Water Resources Board is set to further slash the raw water allocation from Angat Dam.

NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. said in an interview on ABS CBN News Channel Friday that the agency would reduced the water allocation for Metro Manila water concessionaires to 36 cubic meters per second from the current 40 cms starting Saturday.

The water elevation at Angat Dam, the primary source of water supply for Metro Manila, dipped to 160.28 meters above sea level early Friday morning. The reservoir is expected to breach the 160-meter low-level mark this weekend.

The new cut in water allocation prompted Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water to implement new rotational water service interruptions in their concession areas to maximize the limited supply.

Maynilad and Manila Water posted their updated service interruption schedules on their social media accounts Friday.

The service interruptions affect parts of Metro Manila, Cavite and Rizal. 

Last week, state weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season. But NWRB noted that “insignificant” rainfall showered in the Angat watershed for the past weeks.

“We’re hoping those rains will come very soon so there will be some improvements in the level of the dam… to at least start improving the available water supply for our consumers in Metro Manila and as much as possible bring back its normal allocation,” David said.

ANGAT DAM MANILA WATER CO MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC
