ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Karapatan protests the killings of two of its members: Ryan Hubilla and Nelly Bagasala and peasant leader Nonoy Palma.
Karapatan/Release
Philippine gov’t, UN urged to probe killing of activists
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2019 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The recent spate of activist killings in the country should be investigated by the Philippine government and the United Nations, New York-based watchdog Human Rights Watch said.

“The recent killings underscore that attacks on leftist activists is a serious human rights problem in the Philippines that has never gone away,” Carlos Conde, Philippine researcher for HRW, said Wednesday. 

He added: “The Philippine authorities should fully investigate these killings and bring those responsible to justice.”

Conde also said that the United Nations Human Rights Council, whose session is set on June 24, should ensure an international investigation into the “deteriorating human rights situation” in the Philippines, the government’s anti-narcotics campaign and killing of activists.

“UN member states should not let another session of the Human Rights Council go by without adopting measures that will put serious human rights violations in the Philippines under scrutiny,” the HRW officer said.

He added: “It’s clear that Duterte’s administration will not credibly investigate abuses in the ‘drug war’ and against activists on their own.”

Former Bayan Muna Bicol regional coordinator Neptali Moraga was gunned down in Naga City, Camarines Sur while on his way to work Monday morning. A day earlier, Nonoy Palma, a member of the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas-affiliated KASAMA Bukidnon, was shot dead outside his house.

On Saturday morning, Ryan Hubilla and Nelly Bagasala of Karapatan-Sorsogon were killed by unidentified gunmen. Karapatan said the killing happened after their members in the province were subjected to “periodic surveillance by elements of the military intelligence company.”

Labor organizer Dennis Sequena from Partido Manggagawa was gunned down on June 2. 

HRW noted that very few of the killings of activists have been seriously investigated and hardly any have resulted in convictions.

The government has repeatedly denied that death squads and extrajudicial killings are not part of state policy. It has also stressed that security forces follow due process and respect human rights.

President Rodrigo Duterte and other government officials have also accused human rights defenders, however, of working with syndicates, terrorists and criminals.

The Commission on Human Rights earlier said it has deployed a quick response team to probe and monitor the recent killings of activists.

HUMAN RIGHTS HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Velasco rejects speaker term-sharing
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco rejected a proposal of President Duterte for a “term-sharing” agreement for...
Headlines
DFA chief raises boat sinking at UN
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The Philippines has brought to the attention of the United Nations the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat after it was hit...
Headlines
Former NYC chair Seguerra blasts successor Cardema
1 day ago
Ronald Cardema must be held accountable for what he did to the National Youth Commission, his predecessor Ice Seguerra s...
Headlines
Lacson tells Duterte: Don't advertise Philippines' weakness
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Tuesday lamented President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement on the collision between...
Headlines
China to work with Philippines to resolve sea incident
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
While China is set to work with the Philippines in the probe on the sinking of F/B Gem-Vir I (GemVer) last June 9 near Recto...
Headlines
Latest
15 hours ago
Atio’s parents to pursue case vs university, 30 others
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Despite threats and harassment, the parents of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo III have vowed to pursue...
Headlines
15 hours ago
PhilHealth suspends WellMed accreditation
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. yesterday suspended the accreditation of WellMed Dialysis Center amid fraudulent and...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Drug war death toll now 6,600 – PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
?At least 6,600 suspected drug offenders have been killed in police operations since President Duterte took office in 2016,...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Earth population to reach 9.7 B in 2050
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
By the year 2050, there will be some 9.7 billion people living on Earth, according to a new United Nations population report...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Israeli defense team to train Philippines soldiers in counterterror
By Jaime Laude | 15 hours ago
A team of Israeli anti-terrorism experts is in the country to train Filipino troops on counterterrorism operations, the Philippine...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with