ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Residents of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City, Manila, queue to receive water distributed on water tank truck and fire trucks on March 15, 2019.
AFP/Noel Celis, File
More service interruptions in Metro Manila, Cavite as water level in Angat drops
(Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 5:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Metro Manila and nearby areas will again experience water service interruptions after the National Water Resources Board decided to cut water allocation to concessionaires.

NWRB announced Tuesday afternoon it would reduce the water allocation for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System from the current 46 cubic meters per second to 40 cms between June 19 to 21 as the water elevation at Angat Dam continues to drop.

This prompted Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. to announce the implementation of rotational service interruptions in their concession areas. Maynilad services Metro Manila’s west zone, while Manila Water services the east zone.

MWSS is a regulator with oversight over the concession zones.

The reduction in water allocation will affect 70% (6.9 million) of Maynilad’s customers and 80% (5.4 million) of Manila Water customers.

In a tweet, News5 reported that Maynilad will start to implement water service interruptions starting Wednesday.

“Of the 70%, 20% nito ay siya ‘yung severely affected kung saan maaaring walong oras ang supply window. ‘Yung 50% roughly 9 to 16 hours sila may tubig,” Ronald Padua, Maynilad water supply operations head, was quoted as saying.

(Of the 70%, 20% will be severely affected, which may have a supply window of eight hours. The remaining 50% will have water for roughly 9 to 16 hours.)

Manila Water, on the other hand, will implement service interruptions beginning Tuesday night. Residents in the east zone are expected to experience rotational water service interruptions for about eight to 12 hours during night time.

Both concessionaires said they will post the schedules of water interruptions in their social media platforms.

NWRB said the cut in water allocation is needed to fine-tune the preparation of the low-level outlet of Angat Dam as back-up water discharge and to lessen the effect of limited water supply in the coming days.

As of early Tuesday morning, the water elevation at Angat was at 161.78 meters above sea level—less than two meters above the reservoir’s critical low level of 160 MASL. The dam’s minimum operating level is at 180 meters.

Another adjustment in the allocation for MWSS is set on June 22 once the 160-meter level is breached because the auxiliary unit will be shut down. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from News5's Shyla Francisco

MANILA WATER CO MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC METROPOLITAN WATERWORKS AND SEWERAGE SYSTEM NATIONAL WATER RESOURCES BOARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boat captain dismayed over Duterte's remarks on Recto Bank collision
9 hours ago
After more than a week of silence on the issue, President Duterte downplayed the collision as a "little maritime acciden...
Headlines
China: It is irresponsible to link collision with Philippines-China ties
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Beijing reiterated that the collision between the two boats near Recto Bank was "accidental."
Headlines
Speakership race heats up
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The unofficial race for the speakership has begun.
Headlines
Duterte on sinking: It was a little maritime accident
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday downplayed the ramming of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank as a “little...
Headlines
Philippines calls on UN members to assist persons distressed at sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
Following the sinking of a Filipino boat by a Chinese vessel, the Philippines' top diplomat called on the international community...
Headlines
Latest
45 minutes ago
Palace unsure of Filipino fishers' account on Recto Bank incident
By Alexis Romero | 45 minutes ago
Some information has cast doubt on the accounts of Filipino fishermen involved in the incident near Recto Bank in the West...
Headlines
3 hours ago
NWRB set to cut water allocation to concessionaires
3 hours ago
The National Water Resources Board is set to reduce the water allocation for Metro Manila as the water elevation at Angat...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Palace: We can't and won't summon Chinese envoy over boat sinking
3 hours ago
Contrary to the previous remarks of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Malacañang said Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Debate on kalikasan writ for areas in West Philippine Sea moved to July 2
4 hours ago
The SC, in a full court session on Tuesday, ruled to move the oral arguments to July 2.
Headlines
4 hours ago
Lacson tells Duterte: Don't advertise Philippines' weakness
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Tuesday lamented President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement on the collision between...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with