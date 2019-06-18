More service interruptions in Metro Manila, Cavite as water level in Angat drops

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Metro Manila and nearby areas will again experience water service interruptions after the National Water Resources Board decided to cut water allocation to concessionaires.

NWRB announced Tuesday afternoon it would reduce the water allocation for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System from the current 46 cubic meters per second to 40 cms between June 19 to 21 as the water elevation at Angat Dam continues to drop.

This prompted Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. to announce the implementation of rotational service interruptions in their concession areas. Maynilad services Metro Manila’s west zone, while Manila Water services the east zone.

MWSS is a regulator with oversight over the concession zones.

The reduction in water allocation will affect 70% (6.9 million) of Maynilad’s customers and 80% (5.4 million) of Manila Water customers.

In a tweet, News5 reported that Maynilad will start to implement water service interruptions starting Wednesday.

Maynilad water interruptions to start tomorrow



Ronald Padua,water supply operations head: of the 70%,20% nito ay sya yung severely affected kung saan maaring 8 oras ang supply window. yung 50% roughly 9 to 16 hours sila may tubig@onenewsph @News5AKSYON — Shyla Francisco (@ShylaFrancisco) June 18, 2019

“Of the 70%, 20% nito ay siya ‘yung severely affected kung saan maaaring walong oras ang supply window. ‘Yung 50% roughly 9 to 16 hours sila may tubig,” Ronald Padua, Maynilad water supply operations head, was quoted as saying.

(Of the 70%, 20% will be severely affected, which may have a supply window of eight hours. The remaining 50% will have water for roughly 9 to 16 hours.)

Manila Water, on the other hand, will implement service interruptions beginning Tuesday night. Residents in the east zone are expected to experience rotational water service interruptions for about eight to 12 hours during night time.

Manila water supply interruptions to start tonight.



Dittie Galang,communications manager: The outlook is 8-12 hours of interruptions overnight. Extreme ends na yung 4-17 hours. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph — Shyla Francisco (@ShylaFrancisco) June 18, 2019

Both concessionaires said they will post the schedules of water interruptions in their social media platforms.

NWRB said the cut in water allocation is needed to fine-tune the preparation of the low-level outlet of Angat Dam as back-up water discharge and to lessen the effect of limited water supply in the coming days.

As of early Tuesday morning, the water elevation at Angat was at 161.78 meters above sea level—less than two meters above the reservoir’s critical low level of 160 MASL. The dam’s minimum operating level is at 180 meters.

Another adjustment in the allocation for MWSS is set on June 22 once the 160-meter level is breached because the auxiliary unit will be shut down. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from News5's Shyla Francisco