ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this June 14, 2019 photo, crewmen of F/B Gem-Vir 1 board the Philippine Navy's BRP Tausug after being rescued.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Philippines has 'opening' to raise Recto Bank collision at ASEAN summit
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 1:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has a chance to raise the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in the West Philippine Sea during the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Thailand.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Junever Mahilum-West said the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea, will be on the agenda of the summit this week.

"During the exchange of views on regional developments, there is an opening to raise these issues," Mahilum-West said in a Malacañang briefing Tuesday.

The DFA official noted that the Philippines is a coordinator of the ASEAN-China dialogue partnership until 2021, where Beijing and ASEAN member states are negotiating the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

Mahilum-West said incidents such as the collision of a Filipino and Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea would be among the agenda during the negotiations.

"Incidents like what happened emphasize the importance of having a code of conduct so that we could avoid, we could prevent these incidents from happening in the future," Mahilum-West said.

The DFA official, however, did not categorically confirm if the Philippines would raise the issue before the summit as investigations are ongoing.

"For one thing, there is this investigation that is ongoing that up to the present discloses certain facts that we did not know before," she said.

The Philippine government is also waiting for the response of China on the "strong" diplomatic protest that it had lodged against Beijing.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier tweeted that he had fired off a diplomatic protest after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana released a statement condemning the actions of the Chinese vessel in abandoning the 22 Filipino fishermen as their boat was sinking.

Noting that major factors are pending, Mahilum-West said it would be premature to confirm if the Philippines would raise the Recto Bank incident at the ASEAN Summit.

President Rodrigo Duterte, along with other Cabinet members, will be attending the 34th ASEAN Summit in Thailand from June 22 to 23.

ASEAN RECTO BANK RODRIGO DUTERTE SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 18, 2019 - 1:57pm

Updates in the aftermath of the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a suspected Chinese trawler.

June 18, 2019 - 1:57pm

Sanlakas, a party-list and a coalition of progressive groups, says it stands in solidarity with the 22 fisherfolk involved in what the government now calls an "allision" in the West Philippine Sea.

"It is our undivided position: all Filipinos must be allowed to fish freely in the West Philippine Sea," it says.

It adds in a statement that the government has billions of pesos in intelligence resources that could shed light on the incident.

"Instead, the president dilly-dallied and left the speaking to his minions who, far from providing clarity, have immediately exculpated the Chinese from any wrongdoing, and worse,trivializing the mishap as an ordinary accident," it also says.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday evening said there is no reason to make the incident bigger than it is, saying it is just "a little maritime incident." He also said there are already rules in place for incidents at sea.

"It is most welcome for Duterte to allude to rules in dealing with the mishap hinting on the need to uphold due process on the matter where he has deliberately decided to err on the side of caution. If only he offered the same guarantee of due process to the tens of thousands of Filipinos killed in his bloody war on drugs, Duterte without doubt would have the moral ascendancy to command prudence. Unfortunately, he does not," Sanlakas says.

June 18, 2019 - 12:41pm

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says it is the obligation of every member state of the United Nations and of the International Maritime Organization to observe sea conventions "in real life-and-death situations."

He says this in a statement at the 29th Meeting of States Parties to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea referring to the sinking of a Philippine fishing boat and then the abandonment of 22 fishermen after by a Chinese vessel.

The IMO is a specialized UN agency responsible for ensuring the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

"The incident, to put it diplomatically, highlights the moral and possibly legal — though one wouldn’t wager on it — imperative of coming to the rescue of persons in distress at sea. Article 98 of UNCLOS explicitly provides for the 'duty to render assistance,'" he says.

He adds that this duty of the master of a ship is three-fold: to render assistance to any person found at sea in danger of being lost; to proceed with all possible speed to the rescue of persons in distress, if informed of their need of assistance, in so far as such action may reasonably be expected of him; and after a collision, to render assistance to the other ship, its crew and its passengers and, where possible, to inform the other ship of the name of his own ship, its port of registry and the nearest port at which it will call.

China is a member-state of the IMO since 1973 while the Philippines is a member-state since 1964.

June 18, 2019 - 11:23am

Sen. Ping Lacson says President Duterte left Filipinos "heartbroken" after the chief executive broke his silence on the sinking of the Philippine fishing boat and called it a "little maritime accident."

"He forgot to explore all resources available before exercising his last option of surrender... I am not suggesting WW3 but at least it can make China feel the balance of power in the WPS," he says in a Twitter post.

 

 

June 18, 2019 - 10:08am

China says it is ready to enhance communication with the Philippines on the investigation to increase understanding, dispel mistrust and to find out what actually happened.

"I's like to stress that this is only an accidental collision between fishing boats at sea. It is irresponsible and counter-constructive to link this incident with China-Philippines friendship or even make political interpretations out of it."

 

 

June 18, 2019 - 7:59am

Junel Insigne, the captain of F/B Gem-Vir 1, the Philippine fishing boat sunk by a Chinese vessel says he is saddened by President Duterte's remark that the incident was just a "little maritime accident" as he believes the ramming was intentional.

"Nalulungkot po ako dahil parang balewala lang po ang pagbangga sa amin. Paano po kunng marami ang namatay sa amin?" he says in an interview over ABS-CBN's "Umagang Kay Ganda."

"Anuhin lang po sana na talagang binangga po kami talaga," he adds.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte on sinking: It was a little maritime accident
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday downplayed the ramming of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank as a “little...
Headlines
Speakership race heats up
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The unofficial race for the speakership has begun.
Headlines
UST frat man convicted of obstruction of justice
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
A member of the Aegis Juris fraternity involved in the fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas law freshman Horacio “Atio”...
Headlines
‘No need to invoke MDT yet with US’
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the collision near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea is still being investigated...
Headlines
Career exec named new NFA chief
14 hours ago
President Duterte is set to appoint a career official as administrator of the National Food Authority (NFA), Executive Secretary...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippines calls on UN members to assist persons distressed at sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Following the sinking of a Filipino boat by a Chinese vessel, the Philippines' top diplomat called on the international community...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Philippines has 'opening' to raise Recto Bank collision at ASEAN summit
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Junever Mahilum-West said the South China Sea will be on the ASEAN Summit's agenda.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Hearing on rights workers' plea for protection wrapped up sans witnesses presentation
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Karapatan expressed disappointment that they were not allowed to present testimonies and evidence to support their case.
Headlines
14 hours ago
Philippines sovereignty not negotiable — Palace
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Philippines is no slave to China, Malacañang said yesterday, as it faces mounting criticism over President Duterte’s...
Headlines
14 hours ago
No price hike for hotdogs, poultry products
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
There will be no increase in the prices of hotdogs sourced from fowl and similar processed meat products after President Duterte...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with