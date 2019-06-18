Philippines has 'opening' to raise Recto Bank collision at ASEAN summit

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has a chance to raise the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in the West Philippine Sea during the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Thailand.
Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Junever Mahilum-West said the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea, will be on the agenda of the summit this week.
"During the exchange of views on regional developments, there is an opening to raise these issues," Mahilum-West said in a Malacañang briefing Tuesday.
The DFA official noted that the Philippines is a coordinator of the ASEAN-China dialogue partnership until 2021, where Beijing and ASEAN member states are negotiating the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.
Mahilum-West said incidents such as the collision of a Filipino and Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea would be among the agenda during the negotiations.
"Incidents like what happened emphasize the importance of having a code of conduct so that we could avoid, we could prevent these incidents from happening in the future," Mahilum-West said.
The DFA official, however, did not categorically confirm if the Philippines would raise the issue before the summit as investigations are ongoing.
"For one thing, there is this investigation that is ongoing that up to the present discloses certain facts that we did not know before," she said.
The Philippine government is also waiting for the response of China on the "strong" diplomatic protest that it had lodged against Beijing.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier tweeted that he had fired off a diplomatic protest after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana released a statement condemning the actions of the Chinese vessel in abandoning the 22 Filipino fishermen as their boat was sinking.
Noting that major factors are pending, Mahilum-West said it would be premature to confirm if the Philippines would raise the Recto Bank incident at the ASEAN Summit.
President Rodrigo Duterte, along with other Cabinet members, will be attending the 34th ASEAN Summit in Thailand from June 22 to 23.
Updates in the aftermath of the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a suspected Chinese trawler.
Sanlakas, a party-list and a coalition of progressive groups, says it stands in solidarity with the 22 fisherfolk involved in what the government now calls an "allision" in the West Philippine Sea.
"It is our undivided position: all Filipinos must be allowed to fish freely in the West Philippine Sea," it says.
It adds in a statement that the government has billions of pesos in intelligence resources that could shed light on the incident.
"Instead, the president dilly-dallied and left the speaking to his minions who, far from providing clarity, have immediately exculpated the Chinese from any wrongdoing, and worse,trivializing the mishap as an ordinary accident," it also says.
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday evening said there is no reason to make the incident bigger than it is, saying it is just "a little maritime incident." He also said there are already rules in place for incidents at sea.
"It is most welcome for Duterte to allude to rules in dealing with the mishap hinting on the need to uphold due process on the matter where he has deliberately decided to err on the side of caution. If only he offered the same guarantee of due process to the tens of thousands of Filipinos killed in his bloody war on drugs, Duterte without doubt would have the moral ascendancy to command prudence. Unfortunately, he does not," Sanlakas says.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says it is the obligation of every member state of the United Nations and of the International Maritime Organization to observe sea conventions "in real life-and-death situations."
He says this in a statement at the 29th Meeting of States Parties to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea referring to the sinking of a Philippine fishing boat and then the abandonment of 22 fishermen after by a Chinese vessel.
The IMO is a specialized UN agency responsible for ensuring the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.
"The incident, to put it diplomatically, highlights the moral and possibly legal — though one wouldn’t wager on it — imperative of coming to the rescue of persons in distress at sea. Article 98 of UNCLOS explicitly provides for the 'duty to render assistance,'" he says.
He adds that this duty of the master of a ship is three-fold: to render assistance to any person found at sea in danger of being lost; to proceed with all possible speed to the rescue of persons in distress, if informed of their need of assistance, in so far as such action may reasonably be expected of him; and after a collision, to render assistance to the other ship, its crew and its passengers and, where possible, to inform the other ship of the name of his own ship, its port of registry and the nearest port at which it will call.
China is a member-state of the IMO since 1973 while the Philippines is a member-state since 1964.
Sen. Ping Lacson says President Duterte left Filipinos "heartbroken" after the chief executive broke his silence on the sinking of the Philippine fishing boat and called it a "little maritime accident."
"He forgot to explore all resources available before exercising his last option of surrender... I am not suggesting WW3 but at least it can make China feel the balance of power in the WPS," he says in a Twitter post.
The president broke his silence and left us heartbroken. He forgot to explore all resources available before exercising his last option of surrender. The MDT is one yet untapped weapon. I am not suggesting WW3 but at least it can make China feel the balance of power in the WPS.— PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) June 17, 2019
China says it is ready to enhance communication with the Philippines on the investigation to increase understanding, dispel mistrust and to find out what actually happened.
"I's like to stress that this is only an accidental collision between fishing boats at sea. It is irresponsible and counter-constructive to link this incident with China-Philippines friendship or even make political interpretations out of it."
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson's Remarks on China-Filipino Fishing Vessels Collision Incident?June 17, 2019? pic.twitter.com/oCJZIsPnve— ChineseEmbassyManila (@Chinaembmanila) June 18, 2019
Junel Insigne, the captain of F/B Gem-Vir 1, the Philippine fishing boat sunk by a Chinese vessel says he is saddened by President Duterte's remark that the incident was just a "little maritime accident" as he believes the ramming was intentional.
"Nalulungkot po ako dahil parang balewala lang po ang pagbangga sa amin. Paano po kunng marami ang namatay sa amin?" he says in an interview over ABS-CBN's "Umagang Kay Ganda."
"Anuhin lang po sana na talagang binangga po kami talaga," he adds.
