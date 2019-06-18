ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Junel Insigne, the captain of F/B Gem-Vir 1, said President Rodrigo Duterte should have acknowledged that the Chinese vessel intentionally rammed their boat.
Boat captain dismayed over Duterte's remarks on Recto Bank collision
(Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 9:35am

MANILA, Philippines — The captain of a Filipino fishing boat sank by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank expressed disappointment over President Rodrigo Duterte's comments on the incident.

After more than a week of staying silent on the issue, the president downplayed the collision and called it a "little maritime accident."

Junel Insigne, the captain of F/B Gem-Vir 1, earlier backed out of his supposed meeting with the president in Manila.

"Nalulungkot po ako dahil balewala lang po 'yung pagbangga sa amin. Paano po kung marami namatay po sa amin," Insigne told ABS-CBN's "Umagang Kay Ganda" Tuesday morning.

Insigne and 21 other Filipino fishermen survived the collision but their boat sank. A Vietnamese fishing vessel in the vicinity rescued the Filipino fishermen hours after the incident.

The captain of the Filipino boat added that the government should at least acknowledge that the Chinese ship rammed them.

"Anuhin lang po sana na talagang binangga po kami talaga," he said.

Speaking at the 121st anniversary of the Philippine Navy in Cavite, Duterte said tension could not arise with China just because of the collision in the West Philippine Sea.

"The only thing we can do is to wait and give the other party the right to be heard. That’s important. China, you have given a lot of things. What’s the truth?" Duterte said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 18, 2019 - 11:23am

Updates in the aftermath of the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a suspected Chinese trawler.

June 18, 2019 - 11:23am

Sen. Ping Lacson says President Duterte left Filipinos "heartbroken" after the chief executive broke his silence on the sinking of the Philippine fishing boat and called it a "little maritime accident."

"He forgot to explore all resources available before exercising his last option of surrender... I am not suggesting WW3 but at least it can make China feel the balance of power in the WPS," he says in a Twitter post.

 

 

June 18, 2019 - 10:08am

China says it is ready to enhance communication with the Philippines on the investigation to increase understanding, dispel mistrust and to find out what actually happened.

"I's like to stress that this is only an accidental collision between fishing boats at sea. It is irresponsible and counter-constructive to link this incident with China-Philippines friendship or even make political interpretations out of it."

 

 

June 18, 2019 - 7:59am

Junel Insigne, the captain of F/B Gem-Vir 1, the Philippine fishing boat sunk by a Chinese vessel says he is saddened by President Duterte's remark that the incident was just a "little maritime accident" as he believes the ramming was intentional.

"Nalulungkot po ako dahil parang balewala lang po ang pagbangga sa amin. Paano po kunng marami ang namatay sa amin?" he says in an interview over ABS-CBN's "Umagang Kay Ganda."

"Anuhin lang po sana na talagang binangga po kami talaga," he adds.

June 17, 2019 - 7:08pm

President Duterte touches on the Recto Bank incident in a speech at the Philippine Navy's 121st anniversary, saying nations are governed by conventions and laws of the sea.

He adds he wanted "action" over the incident, but adds: "I am not in my boyhood age anymore."

 

 

 

 

June 17, 2019 - 1:33pm

The Palace will wait for the results of China's investigation into a collision that sank a Filipino fishing boat near the Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, saying it does not want to jump to conclusions on the incident, where the Chinese vessel involved reportedly left the Filipino crew adrift.

China has acknowledged that a China-flagged vessel was involved but has rejected the Filipinos' claim that the vessel had abandoned them after the collision. The Chinese Embassy said the Chinese fishing vessel's crew was afraid of being "besieged" by Filipinos so it left when it was sure the crewmen had been rescued.

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to issue a statement on the incident although the Palace initially said that he was outraged. The Palace has since walked this back, with presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo saying last week that he had actually not talked to the president about it yet. 

