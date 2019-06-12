ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
WellMed Dialysis Center in Quezon City is under investigation as President Duterte ordered the arrest of the owners of the private clinic for allegedly making fraudulent PhilHealth claims.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Guevarra: 'Whistleblowers' in WellMed case may apply for witness protection
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2019 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Wednesday that the two “whistleblowers” in the alleged money-making scheme using government funds for non-existent kidney treatments may apply to the Witness Protection Program.

In a message to reporters, Guevarra said that former WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center employee Edwin Roberto and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. official Liezel de Leon may be placed under the WPP.

“Nothing prevents the so-called whistleblowers from applying for WPP cover, but their application will be carefully evaluated, particularly in light of the fact that they themselves have been included in the NBI’s complaint,” he added.

The WPP is a program under the Justice department and created through Republic Act 6981, "to encourage a person who has witnessed or has knowledge of the commission of a crime to testify before a court or a quasi-judicial body, or before an investigating authority, by protecting him from reprisals and from economic dislocation."

Lawyer Harry Roque, a former spokesperson of the Malacañang, earlier urged the DOJ to “expedite” the WPP application of the two.

In an interview with ANC, Roque said: “I’m asking the DOJ to expedite the process of provisional admission into the WPP. You’ll only become a part of the [WPP] if you took part in the scam itself.”

Guevarra said that Roque, who represents the two, have yet to apply for the program but Roque has asked about it.

Estafa, falsification raps

The National Bureau of Investigation filed estafa and falsification of documents complaints against the two and eight people from WellMed.

READ: NBI files estafa, falsification raps over fraudulent kidney treatments

Roberto, De Leon and WellMed owner Brian Sy went through an inquest proceeding at the DOJ late Tuesday afternoon.

The inquest prosecutor, according to news reports, deemed the complaint submitted for resolution.

"The DOJ inquest prosecutor will resolve the complaint in due time and determine who will be indicted in court," Guevarra said.

"Until then, it’s premature to discuss WPP coverage," he added.

According to the DOJ website explaining WPP, "an accused [someone who has been charged in court] who is discharged from an information or criminal complaint by the court in order" may be placed under the program.

RELATED: Duterte tells PhilHealth execs: Resign

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PHILHEALTH WELLMED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Speakership contest down to 2
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Two members of the House of Representatives yesterday said the contest for the next speaker has narrowed down to Reps. Martin...
Headlines
Duterte mulls revamp of airport management
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte is eyeing a revamp of officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after expressing dismay...
Headlines
Filipino travelers among the most frugal in the world, according to a new report
4 hours ago
Filipino travelers are among the most frugal in the world, so frugal that they prefer to organize their trips on their own...
Headlines
National ID rolls out in September
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
The Duterte administration will roll out the national identification system before yearend to start the registration for about...
Headlines
On Independence Day, Duterte asks Filipinos to realize a 'truly independent Philippines'
7 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo led the Independence Day ceremonies at the Luneta Park.
Headlines
Latest
9 hours ago
Labor department seeks joint circular on policies on foreign workers
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Labor officials made the proposal during a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Monday, presidential spokesman Salvador...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Palace concerned over China ships in Panatag
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed concern over the presence of Chinese naval vessels near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal,...
Headlines
18 hours ago
‘Independence Day rites in Lanao? Duterte has his reasons’
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte is spending the 121st Independence Day celebration in Lanao del Sur, and is expected to fly to Lanao t...
Headlines
18 hours ago
PhilHealth post offered to doctor-businessman
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
After seeking the resignation of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. executives in connection with the fraudulent benefit claims...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Comelec: Voters prefer mall registration
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Three in every five Filipinos prefer to have voter registration in malls, a Twitter survey conducted by the Commission on...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with