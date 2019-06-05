DOH lauds passage of tobacco tax bill in Congress

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health lauded the approval of the bill further increasing tax rates for tobacco products by the two chambers of Congress as the proposed measure is seen as a major source of funding to make the Universal Health Care law feasible.

Voting 21-0, the Senate approved anew Senate Bill 2233 Tuesday—the last session day of the 17th Congress—after amending the sharing of revenues from taxes due to opposition from some House lawmakers from northern Luzon.

In a statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said smoking prevalence is expected to decrease to 20%—or about 200,000 lives saved from the ill effects of smoking—by 2023 with the approved bill.

Duque also added the proposed measure would help fill the P40-billion funding gap to implement the UHC program. Enacted last February, the UHC law automatically enrolls all Filipinos in the National Health Insurance Program and prescribes complementary reforms in the health care system.

“Sin tax will also fund the Universal Health Care program that will provide comprehensive quality and affordable healthcare, including preventive care to encourage healthier lifestyles, for all Filipinos,” he said.

Under the approved proposal, the levy on cigarettes would go up by P10 per pack starting next year from the current P35 to P45. The tax will rise to P50, P55 and P60 in the succeeding years.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier certified as urgent the tobacco tax bill, which allowed the Senate to pass the measure on second, and third and final reading on the same day.

Regulating e-cigarettes

DOH maintained its position that e-cigarettes should be treated and regulated no differently than other tobacco products until these alternatives to smoking are proven safe for consumption.

“I’m aware of the claims that e-cigarettes contain fewer toxic chemicals and are therefore good alternatives to smoking. There is no scientific proof yet that can say e-cigarettes are completely harmless,” Duque said.

He added: “For the DOH, there is absolutely no acceptable level of harm especially when Filipino lives are put to risk.”

The agency vowed to work on regulating other “sin” products such as alcohol and e-cigarettes in the 18th Congress.