ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte hinted at a possible Cabinet post for outgoing Sen. JV Ejercito.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo, File
JV Ejercito welcomes possible Cabinet offer
(Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing Sen. JV Ejercito said being considered by President Rodrigo Duterte for a Cabinet seat is an honor.

Speaking to the Filipino community in Japan, Duterte hinted at a possible Cabinet post for Ejercito.

"Ito siya nanghihinayang ako kay JV. Pero — well anyway, you are still young. May Cabinet naman diyan kung mabakante," Duterte said Thursday.

READ: Duterte hints at appointing JV Ejercito to a Cabinet post

Ejercito will be exiting the Senate next month after failing to secure another term at the higher chamber of Congress.

With more than 14.3 million votes, Ejercito ranked 13th in the senatorial race in the 2019 midterm elections.

"If given the chance it will be hard to say no. If called to serve the President, that means its an opportunity to serve the nation once again," Ejercito tweeted Friday morning.

The outgoing senator also admitted that he was flattered by the remark of the president about him.

"More than the hint of offering me a cabinet post, what moved me is when President Duterte remarked, 'sayang ito si JV,'" he said in a separate tweet.

Despite not entering the "Magic 12," Ejercito earlier said he does not feel any bitterness over his situation.

The senator said the outpouring of public support had been overwhelming for him and that he knew he won "deep inside." — Patricia Lourdes Viray

JV EJERCITO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bureau of Customs auctions off P1 billion shabu – Lacson
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
Corrupt and incompetent officials of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have allowed...
Headlines
Only P10k out P36.9-M donations for Marawi siege victims utilized, says COA
19 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense only spent P10,000 out of nearly P37 million donations received for the victims of Marawi siege,...
Headlines
May the best man win: Duterte meets ‘speakers’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte had a meeting here with the top three contenders of the race for speaker of the House of Representativ...
Headlines
‘Garbage collector’ arrives in Phl; ties with Canada seen normalizing
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Canada will normalize once the containers of trash dumped in Manila are shipped...
Headlines
Duterte to Comelec: End deal with Smartmatic
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to terminate its deal with technology solutions firm...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Parojinog Jr. gets life imprisonment for drug possession
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and to pay a fine of P500,000.
Headlines
12 hours ago
Duterte urges Japan travel leaders to invest in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte is urging Japanese businessmen to build resorts in the Philippines in anticipation of the surge in visitors...
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘Businesses must transform for the future’
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Businesses can no longer be reactive and should be able to chart new ways of doing things, Ayala Corp. chairman Jaime Augusto...
Headlines
12 hours ago
P700-million Marcos jewelry sale OK’d
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has approved the sale of Marcos jewelry worth more than P700 million and wants agencies to ensure that the...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Police probing shabu importer
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating Zhijian Xu, alias Jacky Co, who was tagged by Sen. Panfilo Lacson as...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with