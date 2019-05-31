JV Ejercito welcomes possible Cabinet offer

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing Sen. JV Ejercito said being considered by President Rodrigo Duterte for a Cabinet seat is an honor.

Speaking to the Filipino community in Japan, Duterte hinted at a possible Cabinet post for Ejercito.

"Ito siya nanghihinayang ako kay JV. Pero — well anyway, you are still young. May Cabinet naman diyan kung mabakante," Duterte said Thursday.

Ejercito will be exiting the Senate next month after failing to secure another term at the higher chamber of Congress.

With more than 14.3 million votes, Ejercito ranked 13th in the senatorial race in the 2019 midterm elections.

"If given the chance it will be hard to say no. If called to serve the President, that means its an opportunity to serve the nation once again," Ejercito tweeted Friday morning.

The outgoing senator also admitted that he was flattered by the remark of the president about him.

"More than the hint of offering me a cabinet post, what moved me is when President Duterte remarked, 'sayang ito si JV,'" he said in a separate tweet.

Despite not entering the "Magic 12," Ejercito earlier said he does not feel any bitterness over his situation.

The senator said the outpouring of public support had been overwhelming for him and that he knew he won "deep inside." — Patricia Lourdes Viray