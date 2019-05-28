ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte administers the oath of the newly-promoted generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during a ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on May 27, 2019.
Presidential photo/Albert Alcain
Duterte won't be meeting emperor during Japan trip
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 4:27pm

TOKYO, Japan — President Rodrigo Duterte would not have the chance to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito during his visit here because of some protocols, the Philippines' envoy to Japan said Tuesday.

Ambassador Jose Laurel V said other leaders attending the 25th Nikkei Conference on the Future of Asia would have to be allowed to see the emperor if Duterte is invited to meet with him. 

"No one will see him (emperor), not even anyone of the five that were invited to speak at Nikkei because Nikkei is a private affair. And there is no chance because if you allow Duterte (to meet with the emperor), you also have to allow (Malaysian Prime Minister) Mahathir (Mohamad). If you allow Mahathir, you also have to allow the leaders of Laos and Cambodia," he said in a press briefing here. 

"You see the Japanese are very protocolar. They are very traditional. They actually choose who visits them. For the emperor because the emperor is the symbol of Japan," he added. 

Other Asian leaders invited to the Nikkei conference are Prime Minister Sheik Hasina of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos. 

While none of the leaders attending the conference will see Naruhito, US President Donald Trump, who was on a four-day state visit to Japan, met with the emperor, making him the first foreign head of state to do so. 

Laurel likened Naruhito to a bride whose face should not be seen before the wedding.  

"The Japanese have their own rituals. You have to understand them. You have to understand their culture, their system. And in the end, you get along with them because they have a system that you have to wait until they are crowned," the envoy said. 

Naruhito ascended to the throne this month after his father Akihito abdicated, the first by a Japanese emperor in centuries. A formal enthronement ceremony is expected to be held in October. 

In 2017, Duterte met with then Japanese emperor Akihito and his wife Empress Michiko and thanked them for visiting the Philippines during the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Philippine-Japan diplomatic relations in 2016. 

Envoy: Duterte interesting to the Japanese 

While Duterte is not expected to meet with the new emperor, he is an "interesting" figure to the Japanese because of his leadership style, Laurel said. 

"The Japanese are always fascinated with leadership that is recognized, affirmed by their own people at the same time a tremendous political will insofar as his programs are concerned. So he is not controversial but interesting. Ibang klase (One of a kind) for the Japanese," the ambassador said. 

"The Japanese are also interested in quality leadership that leads the nation," he added. 

Laurel said the Japanese are also fascinated by the Philippines' economic growth, something he attributed to the president's anti-corruption campaign. 
 
"This person is one of a kind. If he says something, he will do it. The first time I have seen this kind of leadership since (the late president Ramon) Magsaysay," Laurel said. 

"In other words, I do not smell (corruption in this administration). I will not work at 75 to destroy my family name," he added.

EMPEROR PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trash to be shipped back to Canada after fumigation
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
All of the 69 remaining containers of garbage from Canada have arrived in Subic for fumigation before being shipped back to...
Headlines
Makati court resumes Trillanes rebellion trial after eight-year break
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Makati court revived the trial nearly eight years after it dismissed the case against Trillanes citing President Benigno...
Headlines
Paolo as House speaker? Duterte threatens to quit
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Ousted as House speaker and seeking a comeback in the 18th Congress, Pantaleon Alvarez says he is prepared to give up his...
Headlines
Japan trip could be 'reward' for Cabinet after admin poll victory
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
"It's a reward for the elections. Why do you bring 20 Cabinet members here and local government for land reform? There is...
Headlines
Duterte in Japan: P300 billion deals to be signed
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
More than 20 business deals worth almost P300 billion are expected to be signed during President Duterte’s visit here,...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte won't be meeting emperor during Japan trip
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte would not have the chance to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito during his visit here because of...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Rights groups urge courts to free trade union leader
2 hours ago
Members of Hustisya, led by its chairperson Evangeline Hernandez, held a picket in front of Department of Justice in Padre...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Marinduque's Velasco sees ties with Duterte as advantage for House speaker bid
2 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco said his ties to President Rodrigo Duterte is an advantage for his House speaker...
Headlines
5 hours ago
'Bikoy' no-show at preliminary investigation for estafa case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims to be “Bikoy,” nor his legal counsel did not attend the first preliminary investigation...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Trillanes denies hand in Bikoy videos
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Peter Joemel Advincula, the man who introduced himself as the hooded “Bikoy” in videos implicating the first family...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with