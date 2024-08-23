Licensure Examination For Criminologists

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 11,121 out of 22,539 passed the Licensure Examination for Criminologists given by the Board of Criminology last July 2024 in 22 testing centers all over the Philippines. The results of examination with respect to two (2) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The Board of Criminology is composed of Hon. Ramil G. Gabao, Chairman; Hon. Lani T. Palmones and Hon. Warren M. Corpuz, Members