Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 9 out of 9 passed the Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Speech-Language Pathology in N. C. R. this May 2024.

Roll of successful examinees in the Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination held on May 24 and 25, 2024 released on May 28, 2024

1 ABALO, KRISSHIA FAYE PEREÑA

2 DE GUZMAN, DUNCAN REQUE

3 LIM, CRIS BERNADETH URDANETA

4 MASA, MARL KARLA PEREZ

5 PAPICA, KIJJI AQUINO

6 PURUGGANAN, FRAYCEL ANN DALAY

7 SARROSA, MAY ISABEL BUENVIAJE

8 TUMULAK, JEAN MERCY BOOC

9 UNTALAN, MICHAEL PHILIP MADERAZO