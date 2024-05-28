Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 9 out of 9 passed the Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Speech-Language Pathology in N. C. R. this May 2024.
Roll of successful examinees in the Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination held on May 24 and 25, 2024 released on May 28, 2024
1 ABALO, KRISSHIA FAYE PEREÑA
2 DE GUZMAN, DUNCAN REQUE
3 LIM, CRIS BERNADETH URDANETA
4 MASA, MARL KARLA PEREZ
5 PAPICA, KIJJI AQUINO
6 PURUGGANAN, FRAYCEL ANN DALAY
7 SARROSA, MAY ISABEL BUENVIAJE
8 TUMULAK, JEAN MERCY BOOC
9 UNTALAN, MICHAEL PHILIP MADERAZO
