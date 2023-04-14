^

'Still waiting for my call': Gordon Ramsay reacts to NCT's Mark Lee's 'Golden Hour'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 4:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrated British chef Gordon Ramsay poked some fun at being referenced in NCT's Mark Lee's new song "Golden Hour."

Lyrics in Mark's song go "I'm calling Gordon Ramsay, I'm cookin' up, I'll cook you up," "I really don't know how I'm calling Gordon out," and "I don't know how to make eggs, but that I do not stress, know I won't ever go hungry."

The lyrics are a reference to a 2018 incident when an NCT fan tweeted an image of Mark — referring to the singer as her "boyfriend" — cooking eggs and asked for Gordon's opinion. The chef bluntly quote-tweeted, "Get back on Tinder!"

@gordonramsayofficial #stitch with @official_nct I’m still waiting for my call….hope the #eggs ? Golden Hour - MARK

In response to being "called out," Gordon posted a video on TikTok of Mark singing his track stitched with the chef himself waiting for his phone to ring.

"I’m still waiting for my call... hope the eggs are better now!" Gordon humorously wrote in the video's caption.

Prior to the song's release, Mark commended the person who tweeted Gordon years ago as it led to the formation of "Golden Hour."

Mark is also a member of supergroup SuperM and NCT's subunits NCT 127 and NCT Dream, the latter staging a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena at the end of April.

