BTS' Jin shaves head ahead of military enlistment

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 5:04pm
BTS member Jin is the first from the group to enlist in South Korean military.
MANILA, Philippines — Days before his expected enlistment to the South Korean military, BTS member Jin posted a photo of him with a shaved head. 

The photo was posted on WeVerse yesterday, and it is said to be captioned with "Cuter than I thought." The original text was in Korean, and was translated by an app. 

Jin is the oldest member of the Korean super group at 29. In Korea, able-bodied males are expected to enlist with the military before they turn 30. They are expected to serve for two years. 

The other members of BTS are also expected to enlist in the coming months. BTS is expected to regroup in 2025 after all of its seven members have finished with their military duties. 

South Korean media reported that Jin is expected to begin his military service tomorrow, December 13. 

