Korean Wave

Blackpink's Rose criticized in Korea for twerking in US

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 8:59am
The promotional image of Blackpink member Rosé for "The Show"
Roseanne Park via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink member Rose found herself at the receiving end of criticism in South Korea because of twerking in the United States. 

South Korean conservatives claimed that Rose's dance steps were unethical and displayed her sexuality. 

Rose was seen twerking during the group's recent US tour. 

South Korea is known as a conservative country. Conservative sectors demand that the artists “represent them well internationally.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ROSE? (@roses_are_rosie)

Blackpink is returning to Manila for a two-night show as part of the Asian leg of their Born Pink World Tour.

The superstar K-pop group announced last Friday that the two shows will take place in Philippine Arena on March 25 and 26, 2023.

This will mark the quartet of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa’s second visit to the country following their sold-out In Your Area concert in Mall of Asia Arena in 2019.

