K-pop group Lapillus to release comeback mini-album, hold fan meetÂ in Manila

K-pop group Lapillus to release comeback mini-album, hold fan meet in Manila

Six-member K-pop group Lapillus is in the Philippines for two weeks to promote their hit single "Hit Ya!" and do other collaborations.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Lapillus has yet to name their fandom but they do have a slew of good news for their fans.

They are set to release a mini comeback album this month and will meet their Filipino fans in person for the first time.

"For the fandom name, unfortunately, we still haven't decided on the fandom name yet," Chanty replied to the question by Philstar.com at yesterday's presscon of their two-week long promotional activities in the country.

The former ABS-CBN star is in town with her Lapillus group fellow members, Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon and Haeun, to promote their hit debut single "Hit Ya!" and do collaborations and photo shoots. The Philippines is the group's first international visit. Lapillus debuted last June 20.

@PhilstarShowbiz asked @offclLapillus #Lapillus if they already have a fandom name. We also asked if they have plans to release "Queendom" and its MV. Any suggestions? @PhilstarNews @PhilstarStyle pic.twitter.com/IVL5HrHYzt — Kat Llemit (@celluloidsurfer) September 5, 2022

Lapillus also has a customized bus with all the six girls' names and faces plastered on it. The bus roams the streets of Manila just like the one they had in South Korea.

"We've been really grateful for their ideas. Some of them are funny. Some of them are really cute. Some of them are so smart and witty. We really like them a lot," Chanty said.

Yue said that for now, they do not have any plans for the unreleased single "Queendom," which they have been performing in some of their activities in South Korea.

Lapillus, however, is scheduled to release their comeback single album "Gratata" on September 22.

As part of their Philippine promotional activities, they will hold two fan meets this weekend. They will face their fans in Market! Market! Taguig on September 10 and in Ayala Fairview Terraces on September 11.

"I'm really, really happy, glad and humbled and grateful, blessed. I have so many words to describe how I feel right now but I'm just really, really happy that I get to promote 'Hit Ya!' Promote here in the Philippines in my home country. It's really an honor and I'm really happy and grateful because the Filipino people is so warm and accepting of our group. So supportive," Chanty said.

