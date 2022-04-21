^

Korean Wave

K-pop group iKON announces comeback

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 8:47am
iKon
YG Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — The much-awaited comeback of K-pop group iKON is finally here, as announced in the official Instagram page of the boy band. 

iKON released a teaser poster with the words "New Album" and "Coming Soon" on Instagram last April 11, Monday,  

The iKON members have been busy with their Youtube reality program "iKON On Air."  Their last song release was "Why Why Why" digital single in March 2021, and their last album was "I Decide" which dropped in February 2020 — making the upcoming return the group's first in over a year.

The K-pop group is also set to have a concert on June 25 and 26, scheduled in Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea. By May 6, online tickets will be at the WeVerse shop.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

YG Entertainment introduced the K-pop band iKon in 2015. They became a six-member group after leader B.I announced his departure in 2019.

RELATED: Sandara Park, iKON's Jay cover Iñigo Pascual's hit song 'Dahil Sa 'Yo'

