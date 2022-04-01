Hyun Bin's 'onscreen girlfriends' reportedly attend wedding with Son Ye Jin

Hyun Bin with Ha Ji-Won in "Secret Garden" (left) and Kim Sun Ah in “My Name Is Kim Sam Soon."

MANILA, Philippines — The biggest wedding in the Hallyu scene transpired yesterday as K-drama superstars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin of mega hit series "Crash Landing on You" tied the knot in the lavish Walkerhill Hotel Aston House in Gwangjang-dong, Gwangjin-gu in Seoul, South Korea.

As the two are South Korea's top actors today, it's expected that their nuptial event was graced by Korea's favorite stars.

Perhaps an interesting thing to note is that most of the groom's on-screen "girlfriends" did not miss the intimate wedding event.

Hyun Bin's "Secret Garden" co-star Ha Ji-Won was reportedly seen as one of the guests, which was not surprising at all. Ji-Won has always been vocal that Hyun Bin became her best friend after working together in the 2011 hit TV series. The drama was such an enormous success at the time, that the pair even won the "Best Couple" award at the SBS Drama Awards in 2011.

Kim Sun Ah, who was Hyun Bin’s co-star in the hit series “My Name Is Kim Sam Soon,” was also reportedly at the wedding party. Another guest was Lee Yeon Hee, who was Hyun Bin’s co-star in “A Millionaire’s First Love.”

There were no reports, however, that said if Hyun Bin’s real-life ex-girlfriend and "Worlds Within" co-star Song Hye Kyo attended or was even invited to the wedding. Hye Kyo's controversial nuptial with "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Joong Ki was compared to BinJin's wedding as the "Song-Song" union was also dubbed the "wedding of the century" in 2017.

Among the other stars who attended BinJin's wedding were Jang Dong-gun, Gong Yoo, Ahn Sung-ki, Park Joong-hoon, Hwang Jung-min, Han Jae-suk, Ha Ji-won, Jeon Mi-do, Jung Hae-in, Lee Min-jung, Oh Yoon-ah, Lee Jung-hyun, Jin Ji-hee, Lee Yeon-hee, Ko So-young and Kim Hee-sun.

The wedding was hosted by Park Kyung-rim, who was the emcee at the press conference for Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s movie “The Negotiation,” which was released in 2018 and where the pair first met.

A Korean media outlet shared that during the wedding, popular singer Gummy performed “Give You My Heart,” the official soundtrack of “Crash Landing on You,” the historic drama series that brought the couple closer. VAST entertainment and MSTeam, the respective agencies of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, both cited that "CLOY" is where the two first fell in love.

Kim Bum-soo also sang “Appear,” another soundtrack from another Hyun Bin's K-drama hit “Secret Garden.”

The bride's guests included her close friends in the showbiz industry, such as Lee Min Jung, Song Yoon Ah, Oh Yoon Ah, Uhm Ji Won, and Gong Hyo Jin.

Jung Hae In, Ye-jin's co-star in “Something in the Rain,” also attended the event.

Hyun Bin’s guests included Girls’ Generation’s Yoona, who is reportedly close to both the groom and the bride.

According to JTBC News, the bouquet toss tradition of the wedding was a fun one, as Korean actress Gong Hyo-jin caugh the bouquet. She is also a very close friend of the bride.

