Korean Wave


How Lee Yoo-mi filmed 'All of Us Are Dead,' 'Squid Game' at the same time




Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 22, 2022 | 1:22pm
 





How Lee Yoo-mi filmed 'All of Us Are Dead,' 'Squid Game' at the same time
Lee Yoo-mi in 'All of Us Are Dead' (left) and 'Squid Game'
Netflix




MANILA, Philippines — South Korean breakout star Lee Yoo-mi recently revealed that she filmed "Squid Game" and "All Of Us Are Dead" at the same time. 


In an interview with Korean daily newspaper Hankook Ilbo, and reported on Soompi.com, Lee shared that she had to commute from one set to the other while filming for the two hit Netflix shows. 


“Both dramas were filmed outside of the city, so I had to commute back and forth a lot," Lee recalled. 


The actress' breakout role is Player 240 in the hit survival series "Squid Game". It was released in September, with a well-documented success across the world. 


Her next big hit film on Netflix the K-Zombie series is "All Of Us Are Dead," currently among the most viewed in Netflix Philippines since its release on January 28, 2022. 


Lee also talked about her two marked characters.


"My two characters had completely different personalities. When I was filming ‘All of Us Are Dead,’ I intentionally tried to fill up my acting [with intensity and emotion], and when I was filming ‘Squid Game,’ I emptied myself before acting,” Lee explained. 


In "Squid Game," she played the self-sacrificing Ji-yeong who joined the deadly game inspired from known children's games.


In contrast, she played Na-yeon in the hit zombie survival series "All Of Us Are Dead,", who is the privileged, spoiled brat who always puts herself first. 


Lee also revealed that she did not expect to be cast in the zombie series since she felt she did not do well during the auditions. When she got the part, she asked her director how she got it. 


"He told me that he had seen my past work and said, ‘I trust you.’ I thought that I should repay that trust, so I worked even harder during filming,” Lee said. 


She added that she did not expect both dramas to become certified worldwide hits.


"Squid Game" is Netflix's most-watched series in 94 countries and attracted 1.65 billion viewing hours during its first four weeks from its launch. The show has been renewed for a second season. 


She is currently working on her next project, and has received a lot of scripts for her to choose from. 


“There are lots of characters who don’t die and who have lots of screen time. There are also lots of characters who are happy and live a long time,” Lee quipped. 


