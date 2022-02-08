



















































 
























'All Of Us Are Dead' actor still works as construction worker, delivery rider




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 8, 2022 | 5:27pm
 





'All Of Us Are Dead' actor still works as construction worker, delivery rider
Lim Jae Hyuk as Yang Dae-su in the Netflix hit series “All Of Us Are Dead.” 
Netflix/Released




MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Lim Jae Hyuk, known for his role as Yang Dae-su in the Netflix hit series “All Of Us Are Dead,” is also working as a construction worker and a delivery rider. 


In a YouTube video of Korean reporter Lee Jin Ho, he said that the actor is working with multiple jobs for the Korean company Coupang. 


"In order for him to become an actor, he is working hard and doing whatever he can to make ends meet," said Jin Ho.


As reported by South Korean media, Lim Jae also had a big adjustment to get the show. 








He lost 30 kilograms after he joined his talent agency Studio Santa Claus Entertainment, but needed to gain all the kilos he lost for him to bag the role of Dae-su in the hit zombie series. 


Dae-su is known for being the protector of his class against the zombies. 


Recommended














 

 






































