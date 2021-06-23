BTS, Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo dominate Billboard charts for weeks

MANILA, Philippines — International boyband BTS' hit song "Butter" made history as the South Korean group leads the Billboard Hot 100 top spot for the fourth week.

The group beats the three-week rule of their own "Dynamite" in September to October last year.

According to MRC Data, "Butter" drew 12.5 million U.S. streams, down 19%, and sold 111,400 downloads, down 20%, in the week ending June 17. It also attracted 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 6%, in the week ending June 20.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s "Good 4 U" landed on second spot, followed by Dua Lipa's "Levitating," Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," and Justin Bieber's "Peaches."

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 26, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Olivia’s "Good 4 U" topped the Billboard Global 200 for the third week, followed by BTS’s “Butter.

“Good 4 U” have 99 million streams and sold 15,300 worldwide in the June 11-17 tracking week.

The Global 200 top 10 (chart dated June 26, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 21, 2021

BTS' "Butter" then was followed by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's "Save Your Tears," Bad Bunny's "Yonaguni" and Rauw Alejandro's "Todo de Ti."

