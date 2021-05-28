







































































 




   







   















Ryan Reynolds admits to being Stray Kids fan; Stay fandom asks for Hugh Jackman memorabilia
Stray Kids
Spotify/Released

                     

                        

                           
Ryan Reynolds admits to being Stray Kids fan; Stay fandom asks for Hugh Jackman memorabilia

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 12:23pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Another Hollywood star gets bitten by the K-pop bug.



Ryan Reynolds revealed he is a "new Stray Kids fan" on a Twitter post last May 24.



"Two things. First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week. Second, as a new @Stray_Kids fan, can I get an autograph? #NewFavouriteAustralian," wrote the "Deadpool" star. It came with a bottle of Aviator Gin (a brand he co-founded) that has his autograph.



The post came after his initial post reacting to Stray Kids' performance on the show "Kingdom: Legendary War." The K-pop group did a Deadpool-inspired performance on May 20 that featured a mash-up of their song "God's Menu" and Blackpink's "Ddu-Du Ddu-du."



 






 



Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan has been vocal about being a fan of the 44-year-old Canadian star. Chan was born in South Korea but moved to Australia when he was a little kid.



The hashtag #NewFavouriteAustralian alludes to Australian actor Hugh Jackman with whom Reynolds occasionally exchanges banter with on Twitter.



Chan replied to the tweet with enthusiasm and included a photo of him holding a signed copy of their album "In Life."



"I also have two things. First, an autograph for you? Already on its way. Along with some other goodies that might suit the Red Suit. Second, sorry @RealHughJackman #TheNewFavouriteAustralian," wrote Bang Chan on Twitter.



The Stray Kids leader again expressed his admiration for Reynolds over the weekend during a livestream.



“I did not expect the one — the almighty one, the one — the Ryan Reynolds to actually see our performance. That was actually crazy. I was really lost for words,” he said.



“You guys know that I really, really like Ryan Reynolds. Not [just] ‘Deadpool’, but every other movie he’s been in, the original Wolverine movie as well. The stuff that he does now, as well, I’ve been keeping up with it. I think he’s an amazing person, very funny. And yes, I would like an autographed (memorabilia),” he said.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

