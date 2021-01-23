2NE1 reunites to celebrate Minzy's birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the iconic K-pop all-girl group 2NE1 were reunited to celebrate the 27th birthday of its member Minzy.

Former Kapamilya actress Sandara Park posted photos of the celebration in her Twitter account.

“The members all got together to celebrate maknae (youngest member) Minzy’s birthday!” Sandara wrote in Korean translated by Korean website Soompi.

“We went to hang out at CL’s studio. Since it’s our 12th birthday as 2NE1, there are 12 candles,” she added.

Sandara also said that she’s happy to reunite with her 2NE1 sisters as she always have a good time spending time with them.

“It’s so great when the members meet up. I feel at ease and keep laughing, and I have a good time. My members who keep growing and growing. You’re so cool!” she said.

“There’s so much I want to say, but I’ll stop here because I think it would be 100 pages long if I wrote it all… I love you so much, 2NE1! Happy birthday, Minzy!” she added.

Disbanded in 2016, 2NE1 is credited as one of the K-pop groups who introduced its music internationally with hit songs throughout its seven-year run.

Each member pursued solo careers since disbandment. Minzy recently signed with Viva last November to conquer the Philippine entertainment scene.