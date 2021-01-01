'Thankful' Son Ye-jin speaks up about crash landing on Hyun Bin

MANILA, Philippines — Son Ye-jin has spoken!

News after her and "Crash Landing On You" co-star Hyun Bin's dating rumors came out and were confirmed by their respective agencies, Ye-jin took to her Instagram account (@yejinhand) on January 1 to talk about it.

In a translation published in Soompi.com, the actress started by saying that it is a new year and she "wonders why I feel so embarrassed" with news of her personal life.

She continued that she is not sure what she should say but she thinks she should at least say something.

"It feels very awkward and strange. I’m thankful to have been able to meet a good person, and I’ll work hard to tend [the relationship] with care. The love and support that all of you give me, I’m always keeping it in my heart. I hope there will be many good things in the new year. Be healthy. Ppyong," continued the rest of her post, which accompanied a picture of a basket of flowers.

She did not mention Hyun Bin, but fans were quick to draw the conclusion and posted their congratulatory messages for the couple.

Ye-jin posted a picture of her and Hyun Bin together last Christmas.

