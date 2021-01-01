KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Thankful' Son Ye-jin speaks up about crash landing on Hyun Bin
Scene from 'Crash Landing On You.'
TVN, screenshot
'Thankful' Son Ye-jin speaks up about crash landing on Hyun Bin
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - January 1, 2021 - 6:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Son Ye-jin has spoken!

News after her and "Crash Landing On You" co-star Hyun Bin's dating rumors came out and were confirmed by their respective agencies, Ye-jin took to her Instagram account (@yejinhand) on January 1 to talk about it. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? (@yejinhand)

 

Related: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin's agencies confirm their relationship

In a translation published in Soompi.com, the actress started by saying that it is a new year and she "wonders why I feel so embarrassed" with news of her personal life. 

She continued that she is not sure what she should say but she thinks she should at least say something. 

"It feels very awkward and strange. I’m thankful to have been able to meet a good person, and I’ll work hard to tend [the relationship] with care. The love and support that all of you give me, I’m always keeping it in my heart. I hope there will be many good things in the new year. Be healthy. Ppyong," continued the rest of her post, which accompanied a picture of a basket of flowers.

She did not mention Hyun Bin, but fans were quick to draw the conclusion and posted their congratulatory messages for the couple.

Ye-jin posted a picture of her and Hyun Bin together last Christmas.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? (@yejinhand)

 

RELATED: From 'Song-Song' to 'RiRi': Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin love story gives hope after 'Descendants of the Sun' stars' split

CLOY CRASH LANDING ON YOU HYUN BIN SON YE-JIN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
56 minutes ago
'Thankful' Son Ye-jin speaks up about crash landing on Hyun Bin
By Kata Dayanghirang | 56 minutes ago
Son Ye-jin has spoken!
Korean Wave
fbfb
1 hour ago
Vico Sotto not EXO member, but could be Kyungsoo's lost twin
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Do Kyungsoo and Vico Sotto look alike?
Korean Wave
fbfb
3 hours ago
From 'Song-Song' to 'RiRi': Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin love story gives hope after 'Descendants of the Sun' stars' split
By Kata Dayanghirang | 3 hours ago
The first day of the new year saw Korean drama fans both hopeful and apprehensive with news of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's dating...
Korean Wave
fbfb
2 days ago
Blackpink's Rosé, Lisa to make solo debut music video
By Kata Dayanghirang | 2 days ago
(Updated 3:30 p.m.) It will only be a few more blinks for fans of Blackpink's Rosé and Lisa before they will finally...
Korean Wave
fbfb
3 days ago
Momoland's Nancy fangirls over Charlie Dizon for Best Actress win
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Nancy regards Charlie as her best friend in the Philippines, having trained together as K-pop idols in their early teens...
Korean Wave
fbfb
3 days ago
Blackpink stars in latest telco ad, leaves netizens amazed
By Kata Dayanghirang | 3 days ago
Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa again set hearts aflutter with their newest commercial film.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with