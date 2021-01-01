From 'Song-Song' to 'RiRi': Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin love story gives hope after 'Descendants of the Sun' stars' split

MANILA, Philippines — The first day of the new year saw Korean drama fans both hopeful and apprehensive with news of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's dating rumors.

Korean entertainment site Dispatch revealed on January 1 that the "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) stars have been "dating" for eight months. Hours later, their agencies, Vast Entertainment and MS Team Entertainment, released their statements confirming the relationship in an article on Soompi.com.

The news trended on Twitter, with Hyun Bin, #dispatch, BinJin and CLOY taking spots in the top 20 Philippines trending list.

"Woke up to the news of my parents, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are dating. I'm not that surprised cause BinJin is real BUT YES TO THE BEST COUPLE OF 2021," @iconickdrama tweeted.

While most were happy and ecstatic that their RiRi couple onscreen, taken after the actors' role, Capt. Ri and Yoon Se-ri, have become real, there were those who are "praying" they won't end up like the Song-Song couple.

"CLOY couple better not follow the footsteps of SongSong couple," @jayveeclarence posted.

Song-Song is the fandom name of Hyun Bin's ex-girlfriend and "Worlds Within" co-star Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, who married after starring in the 2016 hit series "Descendants of the Sun." They filed for divorce last June 2019.

Despite these apprehensions, there were those who were optimistic that the "BinJin" romance would end up happily ever after.

"pls stop saying u hope binjin wont end up like songsong its disrespectful to both couples," @missbennettt_ tweeted.

Another netizen, @binjinslove, repeatedly typed in all caps: "PROTECT BINJIN AT ALL COST."

There have been other reel couples who tied the knot after starring in a K-drama.

"Blood" co-stars Ahn Jae-hyun and Ku Hye-sun married in 2016 after starring in the 2015 drama. They divorced last September 2019.

The most popular and still-married K-drama couple is Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young. They met on the set of the 2004 drama "Save The Last Dance For Me," where Bo-young was the antagonist in the pairing of Ji Sung and Eugene. They announced their relationship in 2007 and got married in 2013. They have two children.