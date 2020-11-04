WATCH: How Park Seo Jun maintains lively, young-looking appearance

MANILA, Philippines — Korean oppa Park Seo Jun let loose his big secret that never fails to get fans swooning.

“I think it is very important to think about good things all the time, and also the pattern of your life,” the actor told BYS Cosmetics in a video obtained by Philstar.com.

Rather than a specific workout or beauty routine, the K-drama star emphasized the importance of mindset in maintaining a lasting appeal.

“In my case, being an actor is actually not a regular job. I am very busy one day and sometimes there is no work whatsoever on other days,” he said.

The most important thing, he said, is to be able to manage oneself better.

“There is no constant biorhythm. But if the biorhythm is constant, I think I would be able to be in healthier shape.”

