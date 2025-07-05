'Fantastic Four,' 'Nip/Tuck' star Julian McMahon dies at 56

MANILA, Philippines — Australian-American actor Julian McMahon has passed away after a private battle with cancer. He was 56.

His wife of 10 years Kelly confirmed his death in a statement released to several media outlets.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," Kelly's statement said.

Kelly asked for support as the family grieves in private, and that those Julian brought joy to may continue to find joy in life.

The actor is survived by his daughter Madison from his wife before Kelly, "Baywatch" actress Brooke Burns. His first marriage was to Australian artist Dannii Minogue, sister of Kylie.

Julian was the only son of former Australian prime minister Billy McMahon who pursued modelling after having no interest in academics.

His acting debut was the Australian soap opera "The Power, The Passion" which led to his big break in "Home and Away."

The moved to Hollywood and starred in shows like "Another World," "Profiler," "Charmed," and his best-known series "Nip/Tuck."

On the big screen, Julian was best known for playing Dr. Doom in the first two "Fantastic Four" movies, a role since picked up by Toby Kebbell and soon Robert Downey Jr.

Julian also starred in "Premonition," "Red," "Faces in the Crowd," and "The Surfer." His last television roles were as Jess LaCroix in several "FBI" shows and the Netflix show "The Residence" as a fictional prime minister of Australia, like his father.

