Lolit Solis, veteran showbiz commentator, dies at 78

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran columnist and talent manager Lolit Solis has died. She was 78.

In a Facebook post, former child star Nino Muhlach paid tribute to Lolit earlier today.

"Paalam Nanay Lolit Solis," he wrote.

Actor-politician Jolo Revilla also expressed his condolences to Lolit's family thanking her for the love and support to his family.

“Salamat sa lahat ng pagmamahal at pagsuporta mo sa aming buong pamilya lalo na kay papa. Salamat sa pagaalaga mo sa akin noong ikaw ay tumayo bilang aking manager noong ako ay artista pa,” he said.

In 2022, Lolit underwent a dialysis after being hospitalized.

"Siyempre, bawal pa rin akong mag-presscon-presscon, 'no?! Magagalit ang mga doktor ko, 'no?!" Lolit previously told PEP.

"Sa pagiging lakwatsera ko, 'no?! Maiirita sila sa akin… Maiirita sila sa akin," she added.

Lolit became a household name as a host in showbiz talk show "Startalk" which aired on GMA Network from 1995 to 2015.

