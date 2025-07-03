Lea Salonga is first Filipino to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lea Salonga attends the Tony Awards as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram account on June 9, 2025. She will become the first Filipina to receive a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga will be among the latest celebrities to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

She will be the first Filipina celebrity to receive this honor.

Three male celebrities with Filipino heritage — singer-songwriter Bruno Mars, rapper Apl.de.ap, and comedian Rob Schneider — have previously been recognized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Part of 2026’s star-studded lineup. Salonga joins 34 other global entertainment figures as part of the Walk of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Honorees include Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Josh Groban, Shaquille O'Neal, Gordon Ramsay, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Molly Ringwald, Marion Cotillard, Chris Columbus, Bradley Whitford, Noah Wyle, Keith David, Air Supply, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Filmmaker Tony Scott and special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi will receive stars posthumously.

Salonga is the only honoree in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category, alongside comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.

Selection and nomination. The 35 honorees were selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection panel from hundreds of nominations. Their selections were approved by the Chamber’s board of directors.

The Manila International Film Festival, which nominated Salonga, was among the first to celebrate her selection on social media.

“From Broadway to Disney to the global concert stage, Lea has been a trailblazer and a voice for generations,” the festival said. “Her impact on the world of music, theater, and film is undeniable — and her legacy continues to open doors for countless Filipino and Asian artists worldwide.”

“This recognition is not just for her extraordinary talent, but for everything she represents: excellence, integrity, and cultural pride,” it added.

In an Instagram story, Salonga thanked the festival for the nomination.

Walk of Fame committee chair Peter Roth congratulated the honorees in a statement:

“These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honor them with this well-deserved recognition."

Recipients have two years from selection to schedule their star ceremonies. Events are typically announced on the Walk of Fame website one to two weeks before the dedication.

Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Kim in Miss Saigon and for providing the singing voices of Jasmine (Aladdin) and Mulan (Mulan).

She became a Disney Legend in 2011 and is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Merit and the Order of Lakandula.

Her notable performances include Les Misérables, Here Lies Love, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, and the upcoming Into the Woods — her first musical in the Philippines since 2019’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

