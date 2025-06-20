James Gunn in Manila: 'Superman a character for the world, the Philippines'

MANILA, Philippines — "Superman" director James Gunn praised the enduring legacy of the Superman character, calling him a chracters for all countries including the Philippines.

Gunn was accompanied by fellow DC Studios chief Peter Safran and his film's stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in Manila last June 19 for the first stop of the "Superman" promotional world tour.

After a quick visit to the Bridgetowne Open Grounds in the morning, the "Superman" team met up with fans in the Mall of Asia Music Hall during an evening red carpet event.

The director — whose past comic book projects include "The Suicide Squad," "Peacemaker," "Creature Commandos," and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise — was asked what led him to helming "Superman."

"I think the thing that drew me to this film was this is about a character who has goodness in his heart," Gunn explained. "He's in a world that isn't always so nice, and the most rebellious thing about him is that he has a good soul."

RELATED: Extended 'Superman' film preview released

Gunn added that Superman was "a character for the world [and] for the Philippines," which earned cheers from the crowd.

The filmmaker did admit he was used to writing characters who are crabby and have issues of their own, making Superman stand out among characters he's focused on.

"Yes [Superman] has issues, he's not perfect, but he's a really good guy, He's the type of hope and guiding light we need in this world today," Gunn ended.

Gunn, Safran, Corenswet and Brosnahan spent ample time with fans snapping photos and signing autographs on posters, t-shirts, and various memorabilia.

"Superman" premieres in Philippine cinemas on July 9.

RELATED: New 'Wonder Woman' film in development — James Gunn