New 'Wonder Woman' film in development â€” James Gunn

New 'Wonder Woman' film in development — James Gunn

MANILA, Philippines — DC Studios co-chief James Gunn announced that a new movie about comic book character Wonder Woman is in development at the film company.

Gunn spoke to Entertainment Weekly magazine as part of promotions for DC's upcoming movie "Superman," which he directed.

The director said that a "Paradise Island" series about the Amazons of Themyscira, where Wonder Woman is from, is "slow moving" then later confirmed a "Wonder Woman" movie is "being written right now."

He has not cast yet an actress for the character, which was last portrayed on the big screen by Gal Gadot. Gunn said he is still considering bringing in Robert Pattinson from Matt Reeves' "The Batman" to portay Bruce Wayne in the main universe.

Gadot debuted as the heroine from Themyscira in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and reprised the role in two "Wonder Woman" films, the two versions of "Justice League," and a cameo in 2023's "The Flash," which was her last appearance in costume.

Plans to reboot the DC universe likely means the end of the road for Gadot as Wonder Woman. In a similar fashion, the upcoming "Superman" topbills Corenswet instead of Henry Cavill, who played the character since 2013.

Gunn and Corenswet are visiting the Philippines this month to promote their film with its other stars, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, as well as Gunn's co-chief of DC Studios, Peter Safran.

"Superman" premieres in Philippine cinemas on July 9.

RELATED: 'Superman' cast, director James Gunn visiting Manila for promo tour