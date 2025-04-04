^

Movies

Extended 'Superman' film preview released

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 2:51pm
Extended 'Superman' film preview released
David Corenswet takes his turn as the iconic Superman (left) while Nicholas Hoult takes on the villain role of Lex Luthor in James Gunn's take on 'Superman,' releasing on July 9, 2025 in the Philippines.
Screengrab via Warner Bros. YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — An extended preview of the upcoming film "Superman," which debuted at CinemaCon, is now available online.
 
The film, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. 

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (“Twisters,” “Hollywood”) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the “X-Men” movies, “Juror #2”) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (“For All Mankind”), Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”), Nathan Fillion (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “The Suicide Squad”), Isabela Merced (“Alien Romulus”), Skyler Gisondo (“Licorice Pizza,” “Booksmart”), Sara Sampaio (“At Midnight”), María Gabriela de Faría (“The Moodys”), Wendell Pierce (“Selma,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”), Alan Tudyk (“Andor”), Pruitt Taylor Vince (“Bird Box”) and Neva Howell (“Greedy People”).

“Superman” is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (“Deadpool 2,” “Blue Beetle”), Jason Ballantine (the “IT” films, “The Flash”) and William Hoy (“The Batman”).

“Superman” will be in theaters and IMAX nationwide on July 9. — Video from Warner Bros YouTube channel

RELATEDNicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, superdog Krypto introduced in new ‘Superman’ teaser

SUPERMAN
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Minecraft&rsquo; movie opens themed garden in Quezon City on April Fools' Day
2 days ago

‘Minecraft’ movie opens themed garden in Quezon City on April Fools' Day

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
In time for the release of the Minecraft game’s annual April Fools’ Day original content, an “A Minecraft...
Movies
fbtw
'Minecraft' movie review: Jack Black, Jason Momoa 'bromance' build fun in video game adaptation
2 days ago

'Minecraft' movie review: Jack Black, Jason Momoa 'bromance' build fun in video game adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
"Minecraft" is the latest video game to get the Hollywood treatment in "A Minecraft Movie" starring Jack...
Movies
fbtw
'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen shares glimpse of his character in Filipino film 'Quezon'
3 days ago

'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen shares glimpse of his character in Filipino film 'Quezon'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
"Game of Thrones" star Iain Glen shared a glimpse of his character as Leonard Wood in Filipino historical film...
Movies
fbtw
'This is Ser Jorah!': Benjamin Alves on working with 'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen
Exclusive
6 days ago

'This is Ser Jorah!': Benjamin Alves on working with 'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Benjamin Alves isn't the only actor in "Quezon" who is thrilled to be working with "Game of Thrones"...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with