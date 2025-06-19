^

Korean Wave

BTS comeback set for March 2026 — report

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 9:26am
BTS comeback set for March 2026 â€” report
A woman walks past a poster showing images of members of BTS in front of a cafe in Seoul on December 12, 2023.
AFP / Jung Yeon-je

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band BTS will reportedly make an official comeback to music in March next year after all members complete their military service.

All but one member have been discharged from the military, with Suga — who is serving as a social worker due to health reasons — due to be released this Saturday, June 21.

An official from HYBE, which manages BTS through Big Hit Music, confirmed to a source of The Korea Herald that BTS' comeback date is March 2026.

Two other sources, both based overseas, also said BTS was preparing a full comeback early next year, one of them saying it would be alongside the return of labelmate Tomorrow X Together.

"While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together," the source said. “+"It could be BTS first, then TXT — or the other way around."

Another source said the boy band Enhypen, an artist under Hybe subsidiary Belift Lab, was also going to have a March comeback but pushed it back to January in order not to clash with BTS' comeback.

Trackback. A March 2026 release would mark BTS' first full release as a group since the 2022 anthology album "Proof," which the boy band released for its ninth anniversary and a few months before oldest member Jin enlisted in the military.

One member J-Hope — the second member to be discharged — recently wrapped up his "Hope on the Stage" world tour in Korea just as BTS marked its 12th anniversary, and the group unofficially reunited during the tour's penultimate show as all members were present in the Goyang Stadium.

The newly discharged RM, Jimin, and V were seated together alongside Suga while Jin and Jungkook joined J-Hope onstage.

Jin will embark on his own world tour that will run until August promoting his new extended play "Echo."

BTS

K-POP

KPOP
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
K-pop Academy graduation, dream stages at K-Pop Dance Cover Festival 2025
6 days ago

K-pop Academy graduation, dream stages at K-Pop Dance Cover Festival 2025

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The much-anticipated K-pop Dance Cover Festival is coming back this year as part of "Everyone's KPOP Manila.&qu...
Korean Wave
fbtw
&lsquo;Trauma Code&rsquo; star Ju Ji Hoon to meet Philippine fans for 1st time
7 days ago

‘Trauma Code’ star Ju Ji Hoon to meet Philippine fans for 1st time

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
The 2025 Baeksang Arts Best Actor awardee will be visiting the Philippines for his first fan meeting in the country.&nbs...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jimin, Jungkook also discharged from military; Suga to follow next week
8 days ago

BTS' Jimin, Jungkook also discharged from military; Suga to follow next week

8 days ago
More than a thousand fans gathered at the site of a press conference near the two army bases where BTS members Jimin and Jungkook...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol star in 'Oldboy' co-writer's streaming show debut
8 days ago

Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol star in 'Oldboy' co-writer's streaming show debut

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean actors Park Bo-young and Kim Sung-cheol lead the cast of the upcoming crime thriller series "Gold Land....
Korean Wave
fbtw
Finally: BTS megastars RM, V released from South Korean military
9 days ago

Finally: BTS megastars RM, V released from South Korean military

9 days ago
Hundreds of fans gathered near two army bases just outside of the capital Seoul where BTS members RM and V were...
Korean Wave
fbtw
EXO&rsquo;s D.O. brings first solo concert to Manila this August
9 days ago

EXO’s D.O. brings first solo concert to Manila this August

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Korean singer-actor Doh Kyung-soo, better known as D.O. of the boy band EXO, is coming back to the Philippines —...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with