BTS comeback set for March 2026 — report

A woman walks past a poster showing images of members of BTS in front of a cafe in Seoul on December 12, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band BTS will reportedly make an official comeback to music in March next year after all members complete their military service.

All but one member have been discharged from the military, with Suga — who is serving as a social worker due to health reasons — due to be released this Saturday, June 21.

An official from HYBE, which manages BTS through Big Hit Music, confirmed to a source of The Korea Herald that BTS' comeback date is March 2026.

Two other sources, both based overseas, also said BTS was preparing a full comeback early next year, one of them saying it would be alongside the return of labelmate Tomorrow X Together.

"While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together," the source said. “+"It could be BTS first, then TXT — or the other way around."

Another source said the boy band Enhypen, an artist under Hybe subsidiary Belift Lab, was also going to have a March comeback but pushed it back to January in order not to clash with BTS' comeback.

Trackback. A March 2026 release would mark BTS' first full release as a group since the 2022 anthology album "Proof," which the boy band released for its ninth anniversary and a few months before oldest member Jin enlisted in the military.

One member J-Hope — the second member to be discharged — recently wrapped up his "Hope on the Stage" world tour in Korea just as BTS marked its 12th anniversary, and the group unofficially reunited during the tour's penultimate show as all members were present in the Goyang Stadium.

The newly discharged RM, Jimin, and V were seated together alongside Suga while Jin and Jungkook joined J-Hope onstage.

Jin will embark on his own world tour that will run until August promoting his new extended play "Echo."