ABS-CBN marks 1st major event in Africa featuring Coco Martin, Julia Montes

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 12:04pm
ABS-CBN marks 1st major event in Africa featuring Coco Martin, Julia Montes
Coco Martin and Julia Montes
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN is set to mark its first major event in Africa with a meet-and-greet opportunity with real-life couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes to thank African audiences for their unwavering support for its programs throughout the years. 

“Kapamilya Live in Kenya” is happening on June 28.

Coco and Julia's respective shows were hits in Africa, namely, “Walang Hanggan” (“My Eternal”), "Doble Kara,” "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano" (“Brothers”), and more.

ABS-CBN’s ongoing hit action-drama series “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” (“Gangs of Manila”), starring Coco, is currently airing in Africa.

Set to premiere in July is a re-run of Coco and Julia’s romantic drama “Walang Hanggan” (“My Eternal”) and in September is Julia’s heavy drama “Saving Grace.” All of these series are available on the StarTimes channel.

Coco and Julia expressed their gratitude to ABS-CBN’s loyal African viewers and they are likewise excited to take part in fun, cultural activities and performances during the event.

“We’re excited to finally thank them personally for their support. We can’t wait to meet the people who have been unexpectedly captivated by our characters and the Filipino stories showcased in ABS-CBN’s series,” said Coco in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“It feels good because this is our chance to give back to them. It’s our turn to return the favor and we hope we can make them happy,” added Julia.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN announced its media partnership for “Kapamilya Live in Kenya.” StarTimes, Africa’s leading digital TV operator, was tapped as a major sponsor, while KTN, one of Kenya’s major TV stations, will deliver live news coverage of the event.

ABS-CBN’s well-loved programs have been airing in Africa since 2003. Since then, African households have been drawn to ABS-CBN’s teleseryes where more of its hit programs continue to air in different African countries with recent titles, such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Lavender Fields,” “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” and “Senior High,” to name a few.

