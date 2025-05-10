Rufa Mae Quinto 'moving on' from husband Trevor Magallanes

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto is currently "moving on" from her relationship with husband Trevor Magallanes after experiencing marital problems.

Quinto appeared on the May 9 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," where she talked about her recently dismissed case involving alleged Securities Regulation Code violations and her current status with Magallanes.

The comedienne said she and Magallanes respect each other, but she said that she is currently moving on.

"Masyado nang... para mag-clarity na din lahat," Quinto shared. "May araw din nalulungkot ako, asawa ko 'yun eh."

WATCH: Rufa Mae Quinto talks about her husband Trevor Magallanes

She reiterated that both parties really tried to make things work after being together for nearly a decade and having a daughter, Athena.

Quinto said the relationship issues had been happening for some time now since last year, but she kept quiet to protect her child.

"Dumating na rin sa point na, 'Bahala na nga jusko, bahala kayong lahat!'" Quinto laughed.

At the end of the episode, Quinto was given a birthday cake as she is celebrating her 46th birthday on May 28. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube Channel

RELATED: Rufa Mae Quinto celebrates dismissal of SEC violation charges