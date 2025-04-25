^

Nonoy Zuniga recalls last performance with Hajji Alejandro

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 8:09am
Nonoy Zuniga recalls last performance with Hajji Alejandro
Nonoy Zuñiga
Nonoy Zuñiga via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) legend Nonoy Zuniga was shocked to learn that his friend Hajji Alejandro passed away. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Nonoy recalled his last show with Hajji last February 13 in Vigan. 

“Our last show together with Rey (Valera) and Marco (Sison) was February 13 in Vigan. He was already complaining of pains, tummy pains. That was the last time we saw him," he recalled.

“He’s really bloated, without even eating. Bloated siya talaga. Hirap na hirap siya... He was able to perform pa with us and then we went back after the show, hindi na namin siya nakita, the following day dinala na pala siya sa ospital,” he added. 

Nonoy said that they never had a chance to visit Hajji in the hospital. 

“It was shocking for the three of us. Sabi namin, why you? Sabi ko baka may pag-asa pero that time it was already stage 4 when it was discovered," he said.

“We were shocked at the same time, sad na rin kasi ang tagal naming kasama 'yang si Hajji. We were already friends even before ‘Hitmakers’ as a group," he added.

RELATED: OPM legend Hajji Alejandro dies of cancer

HAJJI ALEJANDRO

NONOY ZUNIGA
