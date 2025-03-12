Ruffa Gutierrez says ex Yilmaz Bektas proposed to her again

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez revealed that her ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas proposed to her again.

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Ruffa said that she thought it was a joke.

“Sabi ko, ‘Is this a joke?’ ‘Sabi niya, ‘No, I want to invite you to be in a train with me’ and mag-train daw kami all over Europe. So, sabi ko, ‘Totoo ba ‘to or baka he’s planning my murder on the plane or train?',’” Ruffa said.

Ruffa, however, rejected the proposal and Yilmaz said that he will just visit Ruffa in the Philippines.

“Sabi ko, ‘Okay, you’re welcome to visit in the Philippines',” she said.

Ruffa said that her daughters now have a more personal relationship with their dad after they visited him in Turkey.

“And I’m very happy na they are more at ease, you know, parang ‘yung pain na nakita ko nasa heart nila for how many years, nawala," she said.

"I’m just so happy for my daughters because they now have personal relationship with their dad. Kami rin ni Yilmaz okay din kami, minsan nagbibiruan kami. Nagpapadala rin siya ng ano (pera), you know, so happy kaming lahat. Oo, regular ang communication,” she added.

