Yilmaz Bektas consoles ex-wife Ruffa Gutierrez over sister-in-law Alexa's death

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 12:22pm
Yilmaz Bektas consoles ex-wife Ruffa Gutierrez over sister-in-law Alexa's death
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and her ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas
Ruffa Gutierrez via X

MANILA, Philippines — Yilmaz Bektas, ex-husband of actress Ruffa Gutierrez, was reportedly among those who consoled the actress who is grieving the death of her sister-in-law Alexa Uichico Gutierrez.

According to a Pilipino Star Ngayon report, the Turkish ex-husband of Ruffa sent his condolences to the family of his ex-wife via his Instagram Stories. 

“As the Bektas fa­mily we share the pain of the loss of the Gutierrez family. As the Bektas family, we offer our condolences to the Gutierrez family. Yilmaz Bektas,” read the post on Yilmaz's Instagram Stories. 

Alexa is the wife of Ruffa's younger brother, Elvis. She passed away due to Leukemia. 

Ruffa and Yilmaz went through a highly publicized separation in 2007. Their marriage was annulled in 2012. They have two daughters, Lorin and Venice. 

RELATED: Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

RUFFA GUTIERREZ

YILMAZ BEKTAS
