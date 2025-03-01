^

'Crazy Rich Asians' series in development with Jon Chu, Kevin Kwan

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 1, 2025 | 11:30am
'Crazy Rich Asians' series in development with Jon Chu, Kevin Kwan
A scene from 'Crazy Rich Asians,' starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding.
Warner Bros. Pictures / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Max is officially working on a "Crazy Rich Asians" television series with Adele Lim serving as showrunner.

Lim co-wrote the script of 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians," based on the book of the same name by Kevin Kwan, with Peter Chiarelli.

Kwan and the film's director, Jon M. Chu, are both executive producers on the project alongside Lim.

Apart from "Crazy Rich Asians," the Malaysian Lim co-wrote "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "Joy Ride," the latter her directorial debut which she will follow up with the third "Princess Diaries" movie.

On the television side, Lim has worked on scripts for "One Tree Hill," "Las Vegas," "Xena: Warrior Princess," and "Private Practice."

Because it is still in early development, there is no assurance that the original cast of the movie will return for the show. The series will not replace a planned sequel.

It can be recalled that Lim departed from sequel plans due to salary issues, while Chu had to shift focus to "In The Heights" and "Wicked," the latter broken up into two parts.

Additionally, Max confirmed the upcoming show will be based on Kwan's book series, which also includes "China Rich Girlfriend," "Rich People Problems," "Sex and Vanity," and "Lies and Weddings."

"Crazy Rich Asians" sees Chinese-American Rachel (Constance Wu) visit her fiancé Nick’s (Henry Golding) family and friends in his native Singapore, where she learns of his wealthy background.

The 2018 ensemble cast also starred Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Nico Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Jeong, and Kris Aquino in a cameo role.

